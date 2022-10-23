When Grandparents' Day is most every day

This Sunday is Grandparents' Day in NSW. You might like to organise something special for your family.
My wife and I are so lucky that all our grandchildren (except the new baby) live nearby. Family is important in everyone's life, and very important to us as grandparents.
We can learn so much from grandparents. My grandparents came from the 1880s, saw the first cars on the road, and basically lived a very hard and frugal life.
My children's grandparents dated from about 1920. "The Depression" was always not far from my mother's lips, and World War II experiences had coloured their lives.
My grandchildren and their generation have parents whose childhood was likely through Australia's golden times, when everything we touched in business or sport turned to gold, when everything in our homes was proudly labelled "Made in Australia", when people had the same job for life.
My children could never know their hardworking paternal grandfather. He died when we were young.
Luckily, we had loving grandparents who supported us through these painful times. Our children's maternal grandparents lived near the beach, so there was plenty of enthusiasm to pack and visit Nanna and Grand-dad.
Both sets of my grandparents didn't have electricity until after World War II. Things like an electric jug were followed by a refrigerator in the late 1950s, an electric oven, but luxuries like a washing machine had to wait until they were in their 70s.
My maternal grandma and grandpa came from the Adaminaby area. I loved their stories about walking miles through the scrub to school. In winter, the howls of dingos and wild dogs combined with fogs and snow to produce many scary times.
My Nanna on my father's side was a very religious lady. One of those Sacred Heart paintings faced the front door. She had had a large family, and all of her grandchildren, my cousins, lived close by.
When I was in my teens, suddenly, it seemed to me, they died - each at a ripe old age, but they were gone. But not my paternal grandpa - he lived to be 96.
I'm sure I didn't truly understand the value of a close and loving family until one night, I mentioned to a girlfriend that my grandfather had celebrated his 96th birthday. She burst into tears.
It turned out that she was adopted and didn't know anything at all about her birth family.
I suddenly realised how lucky I had been. Even though my father had died at age 48 when I was 12, I had known him long enough to want to be like him.
We have been able to call on grandparents during times of family emergency, even though they lived far away. When our first child was born, I was working 150km away, but the child's excited new Nanna was there to support.
More children than you would believe have their grandparents as primary carers. I saw several cases where a court caused great misery by returning children to their natural parents, in some cases with disastrous consequences for the children.
Add to that the children who depend on their grandparents for support when their parents have abandoned them.
As a school principal, I had several occasions where the enrolling persons asked if the office door could be closed. They then discussed their grandchild's delinquency, or whatever the breaking point was.
In one case the mother couldn't cope any more and left home to "live life", as the grandmother told me, with a roll of her eyes! The grandparents became de-facto guardians.
As I write this story I can hear the laughter from our family room as one of our grandchildren shares a television show with his grandma.
We listen to their stories, talk about troubling moments with quiet wisdom, and revel in the wonderful times - cooking, gardening, jigsaw puzzles, painting, card games, birthday parties, holidays and sports trips.
Our grandchildren know they can come and stay at any time, and they often do. Family is the bedrock of society, and grandparents are so often the anchor.
There's sure to be a Grandparents' Day at your grandchildren's school this week. Be there if you can.
