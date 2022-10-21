PROMINENT Riverina Football League player Nicholas McCormack has been selected in a national team.
McCormack, 25, was named in the All Australian Police side at the conclusion of the recent National Championships in Melbourne.
The centreman was named best on ground against Tasmania and Queensland and won the Bob Prenter Memorial Medal as New South Wales player of the year at the carnival.
McCormack, who is stationed in Sydney, travelled back to the area played for Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes this year but is unsure of his footballing future.
MORE SPORT NEWS
McCormack is a premiership player at Wagga Tigers and a best and fairest winner at the Goannas.
Victoria won both the men's and inaugural women's divisions.
Jackson Monk from Mount Druitt was the only other NSW men's player to gain national selection.
There has been talk of a potential game against an Australian Defence Force representative team as a curtain-raiser to an ANZAC Day AFL fixture next year.
Wagga footballers have featured prominently for the NSW Police this year, with former Kangaroos' captain-coach Hayden Ashcroft and Brothers' Gabby Suckling making their respective men's and women's All Australian teams after the national Police Rugby League Tri-Series in Sydney in June.
