Wagga's Nick McCormack named in the All Australian Police team

Updated October 21 2022 - 9:05am, first published 6:45am
Nicholas McCormack puts boot to ball for the NSW Blueheelers at the recent national championships in Melbourne.

PROMINENT Riverina Football League player Nicholas McCormack has been selected in a national team.

