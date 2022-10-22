Dig into your house history at Wagga City Library

Ever wanted to investigate the history of your house, but had no idea where to start?
Geoff Burch of the Wagga Wagga and District Historical Society will be offering free one-on-one sessions in the library on Tuesday, November 8 and 15 to step you through the process of researching your house history.
Geoff has many years of experience researching historic sites in the local area, and his recent public workshops at the library were hugely popular.
These personalised sessions will familiarise you with online and archival sources, as well as library resources, and give you a head start when it comes to digging into the story of your home.
There are four half-hour sessions available on each date, and these can be booked via our what's on page on the library website, or you can speak to staff either in the library or over the phone, on 6926 9700.
Looking ahead, the library is excited to be welcoming authors Fleur McDonald and Penelope Jackson at two separate events in November. Fleur will be launching her new novel Broad River Station on Saturday 19th, and Penelope will be in discussion with local art historian Dr Sam Bowker about her latest book The Art of Copying Art on Wednesday 23rd.
Both events are free to attend, but bookings are essential for catering purposes. The library anticipates strong interest in both of those events, so move quickly to secure your ticket.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.