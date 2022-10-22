The Riverina's news, from a time ago

In the Past is compiled from the Daily Advertiser by the Wagga Wagga & District Historical Society.
Wagga police said that a fire which ripped through the Cafe Tuscany building and also impacted Kennedy's Pharmacy in Baylis Street is being treated as suspicious.
Wagga's Commercial Club reported a substantial loss of $91,904 in the 12 months ending August 31, 1997.
South Wagga Lions Club members Wayne Raggatt, Peter Lloyd, and Terry Heazlewood were among those attending the Lions District convention held at the Wagga Leagues Club.
Wagga City Council waived a condition for 15 extra car parking spaces at the Marketplace shopping complex because of the installation of 2025 post boxes last March.
Winners of Turvey Park best and fairest player awards for the 1997 season were Shane Wiedemann (first grade), Jason Poulos (under 18s) and Michael Flanigan (reserve grade).
Councillor Laurie Richardson spoke out against formulating a job description for a new protocol officer at Wagga City Council, saying that it would rob council of funds it could spend on parks and roads.
Sixty concerned citizens, including former police chief and councillor Kevin Wales, gathered to lobby for the retention of police officers at Police and Community Youth Clubs.
Mount Austin High school captains Kylie Fang and Michael Byrne cut the year 12 graduation cake at a function held at the Wagga RSL club last night.
Kylie Crossley represented NSW at the National Touch Championships in Coffs Harbour which beat Queensland 3-1 to secure the national title.
Wagga's 10-day Festival of the Voice began with a town crier competition in front of Grace Bros. in Baylis Street.
At a party hosted by their two daughters, Wendy Golder and Beverley Jackson, Harold and Dossie Corben are pictured in the Daily Advertiser cutting their anniversary cake to celebrate 50 years of married life.
The inaugural meeting of the corporate council of the Riverina College of Advanced Education unanimously elected Mr Peter Hastie as chairman and Mr JF Bingham as deputy chairman.
Motorists were warned that a radar speed detection unit has begun permanent service in the Wagga police district this week.
Kendell Airlines celebrated the first anniversary of its Wagga to Melbourne service, which has so far carried 4385 passengers.
President of the Wagga International Club, Mr Bill Van Dam said that 7000 people attended this year's Wagga Oktoberfest although "quite a bit" of beer remains unsold.
Preliminary surveys have been completed for the proposed Edward Street railway underpass.
Mrs Hazel Loch, wife of Wagga Alderman, Aub Loch is staging an exhibition of 70 of her oil paintings at The Haven.
Mr Colin Anderson has been appointed Lecturer in Communications (Drama-English) in the School of Business and Liberal Studies at the Riverina College of Advanced Education.
Speedy winger Kevin Kane, the top try scorer in Group 9 Rugby League this season received the best and fairest award at Wagga Kangaroos Annual Trophy presentation.
A crowd estimated at more than 800 watched three leading American golfing professionals playing with Australian professional, Bruce Crampton in the Wills International Golf tour at the Wagga Country Golf Club.
Shirley Finch and Nancy Blacklow are among Wagga School of Arts players playing in The Prime of Miss Brodie at the Civic Theatre.
Girl students from Mount Austin High School and Wagga High School took part in a charity football match to raise money for the Gumly Boys Home.
Wagga District Scouts including Peter Sumsky, Michael Pumpa and Roderick Ghioni took part in the Scouts Jamboree of the Air at Kurrajong reserve.
Members of the Wagga Crafts Guild Mrs Isabel Reynolds and Mrs Heather Bell are pictured in the Daily Advertiser admiring pottery on display at the Guilds Annual exhibition in the Wollundry Gallery.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.