The sentencing of four people charged over a 2020 machete attack in Junee has been delayed after a string of last-minute submissions were made to the court.
Alfredtown's Haydn Patrick Smith, 52, Wollongong's Sarah Anne McGrath, 36, Ashmont's George Stoll, 27, and Narrandera's Bradley Triffitt, 31, had previously all pleaded not guilty to one charge each of causing grievous bodily harm with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.
Stoll had been accused of striking Timothy Robert Orr with a machete at Junee in the early hours of May 14, 2020, and the other offenders were charged for aiding the offence in a joint criminal enterprise.
All four faced trial in Wagga District Court earlier this year and were all found guilty by 11 jurors.
The jury rejected the option of finding the offenders guilty on the lesser charge of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.
Triffitt also faced an additional charge of being armed with a hammer with intent to commit intimidation and was found not guilty of that offence.
All four returned to court on Friday for sentencing before Wagga District Court Judge Gordon Lerve.
However, the court heard solicitors for three of the four offenders had handed in their submissions just hours prior to yesterday's sitting.
"Can someone please explain why I didn't get three lots of submissions until last night or this morning," Judge Lerve said.
The barristers for each defendant spent hours outlining their sentencing submissions.
Smith's barrister John Heazlewood called in his client's parents, who testified that Smith had a drug problem and had a hard time dealing with segregation.
Meanwhile, Stoll's barrister Stuart Bouveng said his client had strong support from his grandparents and that NDIS support would also provide some much needed routine for his life.
McGrath's barrister Daniel Roff submitted his client is receiving treatment for depression and anxiety.
Triffitt's barrister Ben Hart submitted that his client was a "good candidate for rehabilitation".
However, Judge Lerve noted Triffitt was on an intensive corrections order at the time of the offending and said such orders were becoming meaningless.
"[ICOs] have largely become more or less of a legal fiction," he said.
The case has been plagued with bizarre interruptions and delays, with one juror excused after breaking a leg during the trial and Triffitt allegedly fleeing the courthouse after the jury's verdict in July.
Judge Lerve remanded the four offenders in custody and adjourned all matters until November 18.
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022.
