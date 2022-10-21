The Daily Advertiser

Sentencing delays for four charged over Junee machete attack in May 2020

AM
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
Updated October 22 2022 - 1:10am, first published October 21 2022 - 7:55am
Wagga District Court. Picture supplied

The sentencing of four people charged over a 2020 machete attack in Junee has been delayed after a string of last-minute submissions were made to the court.

