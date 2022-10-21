THE Southern District race meetings planned for Albury and Harden on Saturday have been called off.
Southern District chief steward Liam Martin conducted a track inspection of both venues on Friday and found the surfaces unsuitable for racing.
The postponement of both meetings continues a horror stretch of cancelled race meetings over the past two months as wet weather continues to wreak havoc with the spring.
The non-TAB Spring Cup meeting at Balranald is set to proceed.
The Harden track had been in great order for their annual race meeting but Martin said rain on Thursday and Friday proved too much to handle.
It was a cruel blow for the club with the meeting cancelled for a third consecutive year.
MORE SPORT NEWS
"There were a couple of areas of concern in the home straight where there is run off from the hills," Martin said.
"It made the track unsuitable for racing."
The annual Harden Picnic Cup race day will proceed as a phantom meeting.
Albury was set to host a seven-race TAB card but after 60 millimetres of rain, the track was also found to be unsuitable for racing.
Other venues in the Southern District were inspected but none were suitable for racing.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.