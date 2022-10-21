The Daily Advertiser

SES flood technicians rescue drenched koala from flooded home

Georgia Rossiter
By Georgia Rossiter
Updated October 21 2022 - 8:23am, first published 6:00am
A koala had a lucky escape after SES crews rescued it from floodwaters. Picture supplied

One of Narrandera's furry residents was lucky to escape after it was rescued from floodwaters on Thursday.

