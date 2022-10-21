One of Narrandera's furry residents was lucky to escape after it was rescued from floodwaters on Thursday.
NSW SES crews from the Narrandera Unit came across a koala trapped in flood water, they said in a Facebook post.
Flood technicians managed to rescue the animal, the post read, and he was on his way to the vet.
The flooded Murrumbidgee River at Narrandera peaked on Wednesday, reaching 8 metres at about 8 metres at 10.45am.
At 9am on Friday, the river level was 7.85 metres high.
At Wagga, the river has dropped to 6.53 metres.
The wider Riverina region has been urged to stay informed about flood conditions, with more rain forecast for the area.
Wagga received patchy rain on Friday and the Bureau of Meteorology expects the city to receive 15 to 20mm more today, and 20 to 30mm on Sunday.
"Further flood watches will be issued in the coming days for eastern and south-east Australia" the Bureau said.
Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria. You can reach her at georgia.rossiter@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0439 364 702
