Two drivers escaped serious injury after a crash involving two trucks on the Hume Highway near Tarcutta.
Emergency services were called to the incident involving a refrigerated truck and a B-double about 11.20pm on Thursday, after one truck rear ended the other.
FRNSW Gundagai, along with SES, RFS, NSW Ambulance paramedics and police attended the scene and performed a "difficult rescue" after one of the drivers became trapped.
"It was what we would call a serious incident as the driver was trapped by compression, meaning the cab folded in over him," Gundagai fire station deputy captain Andrew Brock said.
In other news:
The driver, a man in his 40s, was trapped in one of the trucks with suspected injuries to the lower body.
Emergency crews worked for some time to free the man before he was taken to Canberra Hospital in the Ambulance Rescue Helicopter, a NSW Ambulance spokesperson said.
The second male driver sustained minor injuries and was taken to Wagga Base Hospital for further treatment.
Deputy captain Brock said emergency services fear the worst when they approach such an incident.
"When you first come a cross an incident like that, you're thinking the worse. But it's heart warming when you can ... pull them out with a positive outcome to the evening," he said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Conor covers business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Conor covers business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.