Drivers escaped serious injury after crash involving two trucks on Hume Highway at Tarcutta

Conor Burke
By Conor Burke
Updated October 21 2022 - 5:09am, first published 4:30am
Two trucks collided on the Hume Highway overnight. Picture by FRNSW Gundagai

Two drivers escaped serious injury after a crash involving two trucks on the Hume Highway near Tarcutta.

