Beware: something spooky is afoot in Forest Hill this Halloween.
A group of ghastly characters have taken over a seemingly normal suburban backyard, transforming it into the stuff of nightmares.
That is, the backyard has been transformed by residents Nicole Wade and Kelly-Anne Ryan.
"I've been building and creating all year," Ms Wade said.
"I just love when the kids come in and they 'goo' and 'gah' - they love it."
Ms Wade has been collecting building materials and putting together exhibits for the Haunted Walk Through Lair for the last year.
Annabelle, Chucky, It, and Davey Jones are just some of the scary characters who have made her backyard their home.
"I used a lot of recycled stuff, I've been collecting pallets since Halloween last year," she said.
"Because I have a big backyard, I just had visions of the merry-go-round on the clothesline and anything else I had seen, I thought I would just create it."
The lair will be open the weekend before October 31 for kids and adults alike to explore - at their own risk.
On Halloween, people can enter for a gold coin donation to the Hay Rust and Dust Outback Rally.
Mrs Ryan's children will join the pair and other friends and family, who will be there to make the experience even scarier.
Lollies and treats will also be available for kids - both big and small.
"The full action will happen on the 31st, but it's going to be open to the public to come through and look [on the weekend]," Mrs Ryan said.
"We're all going to be dressed up... so when the kids come we can jump out and scare them."
Mrs Ryan will also be holding her annual rock hunt the week before Halloween for the Forest Hill community.
For three years in a row now, she's painted Halloween pictures on rocks and hidden them around Forest Hill.
Then, she posts a clue on the community's Facebook page to where they are hidden.
"On Halloween night, they come and see me at [the Halloween Lair], they show me their rock, they keep their rock and I give them a prize," Mrs Ryan said.
"The kids love it, the Forest Hill community love me doing it."
The Halloween Walk Through Lair is open whenever the sign is out front at 102 Allonby Avenue, Forest Hill.
The Hay Rust and Dust Outback Rally donates all funds raised to local cancer charities including CanAssist, Angel Flight, Cancer Council and the Hay Community Health Trust.
Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria. You can reach her at georgia.rossiter@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0439 364 702
