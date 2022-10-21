Letters: Inland Rail changes should be used to help neighbours

Further to my letter re the good things that could happen if the Inland Rail was to bypass the City of Wagga Wagga ("Positives to be achieved from trains bypassing Wagga's CBD", October 18).
South Wagga Public School is desperately seeking a student drop-off zone to be incorporated into the new Edmondson Street bridge. How good would it be if the railway land could be used to extend the school playground and incorporate a drop-off zone into the land between the school and Railway Street.
Write to your politicians and Katherine King now, before it is too late.
Sign the petition - it doesn't take long.
Griffith NSW has made headlines this week for the vast number of vacant jobs.
However, media commentary failed to acknowledge the impact our current state MP is having in her campaign of negativity.
Our Member of Parliament has run an eight-year campaign where she has politicised our hospitals and schools to the point any potential job applicant that looks up Griffith on a web browser reads her comments about a community with third-world conditions. Why would anybody want move here if that's the first thing you see?
What a disgrace to watch One Nation's Mark Latham attack Helen Dalton on flood plain harvesting.
Let us not forget that during the big drought of 2018 to 2020, the Darling went dry, towns ran out of drinking water and babies had to be bathed in drinking water.
The federal government purchased general security water entitlements that had not delivered a drop of water in three out of four years, the purchase price for 22 gigalitres, and 19 gigalitres in 2017 was $78 million, at an average price of $3561 a megalitre.
In 2016 in the middle of floods the Menindee Lakes were drained, it was drained not once but twice in four years and no one has ever taken responsibility. The lakes contained more than 480 gigalitres of water which is shared with other states.
Floodplain harvesting on the Darling River is unregulated and Helen Dalton sought to introduce a bill to stop the NSW government payout to licence holders in times of drought seeking financial compensation from taxpayers in future. The price that people are paying are the ones on the lower end of the Darling River with no water for their livestock.
When it comes to water sharing, it is a failure. How does one share rain when it does not rain out west? NSW and Victorian irrigators will have to carry the can of sharing water to South Australia. The NSW government has been fighting Helen Dalton on water since she was elected. A petition of 11,000 people signed for transparent ownership of water and nothing has been done.
Australia is a country of droughts and now flooding rain, our rivers and dams are overflowing, mother nature is in control.
What we need is more dams to store water in times of drought, but what we have in Parliament is politicians with no common sense.
