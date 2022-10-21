The Daily Advertiser
Letters to the editor, The Daily Advertiser, October 22

October 21 2022 - 6:30pm
Letters: Inland Rail changes should be used to help neighbours

INLAND RAIL CHANGES SHOULD BE USED TO HELP NEIGHBOURS

Further to my letter re the good things that could happen if the Inland Rail was to bypass the City of Wagga Wagga ("Positives to be achieved from trains bypassing Wagga's CBD", October 18).

