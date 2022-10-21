TOLLAND captain Nick Tsipiras' stellar first season back at Tolland was rewarded at the club's presentation night.
Tsipiras led Tolland's revival in Pascoe Cup this season and his efforts were recognised by taking out the Most Valuable Player (MVP).
First-year Tolland player Charlton Zahra took out player's player, while incoming coach Daniel Okot ironically claimed coach's award.
In Leonard Cup, it was Ellen Wearne who claimed Tolland's MVP.
Leonard Cup Player of the Year, Lizzie Read, won player's player, while Madellen Monteleone claimed coach's award.
Bernadette Blake cleaned up on the night. She backed up her Gardiner Shield Player of the Year award with both Tolland's MVP and player's player in men's reserve grade.
She also shared clubperson of the year alongside Jodie Mitchell and Anthony Wood.
MORE SPORT NEWS
Tolland president Josh Lang said the presentation was a great opportunity to reflect on a fantastic season for the club.
"This has been my second year as president and myself and the committee are extremely proud of what the club has achieved this year. The foundation we have built for 2023 is very exciting both on and off the pitch, with Kessler Park's playing surface been renovated and the $600,000 plus new club amenities building planned to be constructed next year," Lang said.
"I'd like to extend my sincere thanks to every player, parent, coach, committee member and volunteer for being part of the club this year; and congratulations to our award winners.
"Across the club we had two senior and one junior FWW player of the year winners in Lizzie Read, Bernadette Blake and Ashlynn Dallas, as well as Katie Blake receiving the prestigious Gwen Gardiner Award from FWW."
Donna O'Grady won clubperson of the year, in what Lang said was a popular win.
"Donna is a life member and has been involved with our club for more than three decades. It's a level of dedication that very few people could match and made her an extremely worthwhile recipient of Clubpersonof the Year," he said.
"In 2022 alone she has spent many hours organising fundraisers, being the club registrar and many more jobs; while also being a part of other community groups and the Football Wagga secretary."
The prestigious Stephanie Scott Memorial Award, honouring character, respect, commitment and sportsmanship, went the way of Hayden Oakman.
Other MVP winners on the night were Nicholas Dennis (Blake Trophy) and Caitlin Burnett (Madden Shield).
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.