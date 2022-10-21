Mark Carroll has signed on as Coolamon's women's coach less than a month after stepping away from the club's first grade side.
Saying it was the right time to step down from the men's co-coaching position he held for two years, Carroll quickly put his hand up to take on the women's team.
Excited to take on the game in a new way, Carroll approached the club about taking on the position and said the playing group's enthusiasm to have him has bolstered his excitement.
The shorter season appealed to the experienced coach who wants to stay involved with the club without making the time commitment required in the winter season.
"We're going to go full-on with it, but it's not a long season, it's more condensed," Carroll said.
"This is my first time coaching the girls but it'll all be similar, there's no doubt about that."
MORE LOCAL SPORT NEWS
Focusing on basic skills and safety, Carroll said football is a simple game that can be over complicated in the men's competition.
With less experienced players coming through the women's side, he's determined to build strength within the team by nailing the basics.
"I think the girls are too brave for their own good," Carroll said.
"They probably haven't, as a younger girl, been playing sports that are really full-body contact sport, and they come into a sport like this which is full contact and they just go, they don't protect themselves, so that's one really big thing I would like to try and teach them, how to protect themselves."
He won't do it alone though, with expectations that his relationships with the men's teams within the club will bring volunteers to his aid.
"It's probably where I'm going to be at an advantage, I'm pretty close to the boys and I think I'm going to have too many helpers actually," Carroll said.
Determined to build a one-club attitude, he said the introduction of women's football to the club last year has helped strengthen relationships.
"We're one club really now to be honest. We've got the girl's football then the netball, and the seniors footy and the juniors. Coolamon is one club, all together," Carroll said.
Preparing to begin pre-season training next week, Carroll has already started to bond with the team.
A group chat has been going off since he took on the role, with players excited to play under his leadership.
"The girls are all pretty excited and they're getting me pretty excited about it. They're up and about and really keen," he said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.