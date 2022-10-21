The 2022/23 Wagga Softball Association season will mark round one this weekend, regardless of the weather.
Initially set to start mid-October, the fixture was pushed back following heavy rain and field closures.
Association secretary Kylie Sarantakos said wet or dry, round one will be on Saturday, counting as a wash out if teams are unable to play.
Attending a training session on Thursday, Sarantakos said that water had finally soaked into the fields and they are looking lush ahead of round one.
Nearly 30 teams will compete across eight grades in this year's competition, including the new weekday women's social, with six grades playing on Saturday.
MORE LOCAL SPORT NEWS
Sarantakos said that if Saturday games are washed out, the association will hold off as long as possible before cancelling Monday and Tuesday evening games.
The men's season is currently running on a Monday, but the association is receiving feedback submissions to determine if it should change nights.
"We know that every night won't suit every person and what we're trying to do is look at if there is a better night because we are struggling to get senior male players," Sarantakos said.
The men's competition relies heavily on junior players to fill teams and Sarantakos said the association is open to change if it brings more men into the sport.
"It's a bit like the social women's competition, it was voiced to us that Saturdays don't suit all the women and if we could move to a mid-week social thing, that would work better," she said.
Though always looking for more players, Sarantakos said junior registration is going well, future-proofing the senior competition in coming years.
"We know too once the season starts, you get that interest back as well because people are aware it is on and that makes a big difference," she said.
This year's premier division features three teams, two from Turvey Park Softball Club and one from South Wagga.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.