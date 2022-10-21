NORTHERN Jets will hold a crisis meeting next month in a bid to prevent the club from going into a year's recess.
The Jets declared they are 'facing the club folding' after the positions of president, vice-president and secretary were left vacant after Thursday night's annual general meeting (AGM).
Jets president Simon Gaynor has stood down at the conclusion of his three-year term, while secretary Helen Bray also vacated her position having already extended her stint past the allocated tenure.
Glen Bell also stood down as vice-president.
Gaynor, who said he has loved every minute of the president's role, said the Jets face the prospect of going into a year's recess if volunteers don't come forward by the November 3 meeting.
"You can't run a club without a president or a secretary. If we don't get those positions, maybe we do have a year off," Gaynor said.
"Everyone's got busy lives but this is a good opportunity to give something back to the community. Sometimes you've got to make sacrifices to do these roles.
"It's up to them. We're not going to push someone into it."
MORE SPORT NEWS
The Jets boast arguably the biggest supporter base in the Farrer League and captured the under 17.5 football and A reserve netball premierships just last month.
They were also one of four Farrer League clubs to unsuccessfully apply for promotion to the Riverina League next year.
But the struggle to fill executive positions has the club at crisis point.
Gaynor believes the club is well-positioned for members to step up.
"I think there wasn't much interest because people weren't expecting it. When people realise we're not doing it, I'm hoping more people come to the party and present," he said.
"We have got a lot of fantastic junior volunteers, but once they get to seniors they seem to drop off.
"We're very financially strong. We're humming along. We had a great presentation night, we packed out the bowling club, there was a lot of people there. We had big crowds through the year, good support, we just need a couple of those people to put their hands up, that's what we need.
"Everything's there ready to go."
The Jets are set to make the secretary's job a paid position in recognition of the work involved in the role these days.
"Helen Bray, she's done a tremendous job. We've had her extend her time to keep going in the secretary's job," Gaynor said.
"We want to make it a paid position now because of the workload of it. It's gone beyond the job of a volunteer role now."
Gaynor insists he will be there to support the new president in the role. He also believes the workload on club volunteers is something the AFL needs to look at.
"I think it's a concern across all of the clubs," he said.
The Jets will reconvene their AGM on Thursday, November 3, at 7pm at Ariah Park Clubrooms.
