When Wagga PhD student Ruth Pape was working as a radiographer at a Papua New Guinea hospital, she was astounded as to how many women had advanced stages of breast cancer.
For seven years, she worked at the Pacific International Hospital in her home country's capital, Port Morseby, which was undertaking a nation -wide free breast screening program.
More than 3000 women from across Papua New Guinea were screened for breast cancer throughout the six year initiative.
"At the time, I was really shocked because most of the women I screened had advanced stages of breast cancer," Mrs Pape said.
"Some came in with lumps like stones, and all different types, it was so sad."
With limited access to treatment, she said many of the women could not afford the help they needed, and just went home.
"I was just a technician, just the technical person doing the screening. I really didn't understand the breast cancer aspect of it," Mrs Pape said.
"That triggered my interest to learn and to do more about breast cancer and early screening using mammography."
Since then, Mrs Pape travelled to Australia in 2012 to complete her masters in mammography - breast screening - and different breast tissues. She then taught at the University of Papua New Guinea for seven years, before she applied to do a PhD at Charles Sturt University in Wagga.
She wants to determine if a person's thorax, or chest, impacts the quality of mammographic images.
"When we do the first view, which is the cranial caudal view, we use a straight linear receptor to put the breast on. That becomes a problem because the linear receptor does not cover the whole of the breast because the thorax is round," Mrs Pape said.
"I'm trying to test the hypothesis that women who are slim, or have a linear thorax or chest would have a good quality image compared to women with a wider chest."
One in seven women are at risk of being diagnosed with breast cancer over their lifetime, according to Breast Cancer Network Australia. It's predicted that one in every 555 men will also receive a breast cancer diagnosis.
During Breast Cancer Awareness month, held in October by the Cancer Council every year, Mrs Pape said it was an important time to raise awareness for early diagnosis.
Head of CSU's school of denistry and medical sciences Associate Professor Kelly Spurr said Mrs Pape's work would add to important research around breast cancer screening.
"There is very little research that informs what radiographers do in the mammography room," she said.
"Our students have recently completed a study on imaging women with cardiac implantable electronic devices (pacemakers/defibrillators) and have published a number of studies on mammographic image quality, as well as on imaging the augmented breast (breast implants)."
Mrs Pape is in her eighth month of research, and should complete her PhD within four years.
Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria.
