The Daily Advertiser

Jack Duck and Daniel Athanitis to co-coach Rand-Walbundrie-Walla

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
October 20 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jack Duck, Daniel Athanitis and Clay Moscher-Thomas. Picture by Ash Smith

Former Charles Sturt coach Daniel Athanitis while join Jack Duck in the Rand-Walbundre-Walla leadership set up next season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Tervet

Steve Tervet

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.