Former Charles Sturt coach Daniel Athanitis while join Jack Duck in the Rand-Walbundre-Walla leadership set up next season.
The pair replace Lucas Mellier at the helm of the Giants, who finished sixth in the Hume League this year before losing the minor semi-final.
Clay Moscher-Thomas has come on board as their first recruit after calling time on his Ovens and Murray career at North Albury.
Athanitis, who coached Rand-Walbundrie to the 2014 grand final, was an assistant coach under Mellier, while Duck's on-field leadership has been immense since he joined the merged identity in 2019.
"It was a bit of a surprise," Duck admitted.
"In the few months after the season finished, I didn't really have this in my mind.
"But when they put it to me, I thought about it for a bit and I got pretty excited.
"I've been at the club, I know everyone there and by offering me this, it shows me they trust me and I appreciate that.
"It's something new for me but having a guy like Daniel next to me, I'm going to learn a lot from him."
Athanitis has also coached Rutherglen, Milawa and CSU but since moving back to Walbundrie, joining the Giants made perfect sense.
"Seeing the club evolve to what it is now has been a real positive," he said.
"There's a lot of good kids, everything's looking positive and living in the town, you want to make it work.
"They were looking for someone to fill Lucas' role and I thought 'I'm ready to go again.'
"You get addicted to coaching and if you're not involved, you miss it.
"If you can't play - and I'm done from playing - being involved in that side of it is a positive.
"Taking something, evolving it and leading a group of kids to achieve something, it's a challenge and you just get addicted to it."
The Giants finished with a 9-9 record in 2022 before stunning third-placed Howlong in the elimination final.
Mellier's side were beaten by Jindera a week later but showed enough to suggest they could ruffle a few feathers in 2023.
"We had a very bumpy year last year with people being in and out of the team," Duck said.
"We didn't get to full-strength until later in the season and we actually started playing some really good footy.
"You've got those top two teams (Holbrook and Osborne) and then there's a bit of a drop-off but we feel like we're not far off.
"Around the league, I think we'll be under-rated next year and that's probably fair enough.
"We haven't played the best footy in the last couple of years but we're only a few players away from really giving it a shake."
Moscher-Thomas promises to be the first of several new faces at the club.
"We'll look to add to what we had," Athanitis said.
"We were clearly the fourth-best team this year; Jindera were really good and the other two were a fair way ahead of the rest.
"The main thing we want to be doing is playing similar footy, just tightening up a little bit in certain areas.
"If we can get a couple more 24 to 27-year-olds to the footy club, get a little bit more depth and add to our list, I think we'll be OK.
"We believe we can compete with anyone but there's certainly a lot of work to do and it's going to be a busy time for us."
