The Daily Advertiser

Wedding venue, restaurant to be built behind Wagga's old Knights Meats building

Monty Jacka
By Monty Jacka
October 20 2022 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mr Lawrence's Jaime Shepley and Birdhouse's Dion Argus will be building a brand new restaurant and wedding venue behind the old Knights Meats building. Picture by Les Smith

Panoramic views of the Murrumbidgee River are the centrepiece of a strikingly modern function centre and restaurant being built behind a historic Wagga building.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monty Jacka

Monty Jacka

Journalist

Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.