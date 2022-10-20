Panoramic views of the Murrumbidgee River are the centrepiece of a strikingly modern function centre and restaurant being built behind a historic Wagga building.
The minds behind some of the city's most popular venues believe their latest venture will be one of the first on Fitzmaurice Street to take full advantage of Wagga's "greatest asset".
Mr Lawrence co-owner Jamie Shepley and Birdhouse owner Dion Argus have been granted council approval for a $1.5 million addition to the old Knights Meats building.
The two-storey development will be fitted out with a high-end restaurant and function centre for weddings or corporate events.
Councillors unanimously supported the proposal, despite some concerns with the venue's "modern contemporary" design and its contrast with the existing building, which lies in the city's heritage conservation area.
Mr Argus, who designed the building and will be the function coordinator, said construction will likely begin in the coming weeks, with aims of opening mid-2023.
He said the main focus for the design was to incorporate stretching views of the water on the other side of the levee.
"A lot of buildings in Wagga don't use the river as much as they should but it's the greatest asset in Wagga," Mr Argus said.
"So with the development we really wanted to face everything towards it and we've basically got views of both sides from all angles."
Mr Shepley said his new restaurant will look to stand out and elevate Wagga's fine dining scene to a higher level.
"We want to start lifting the profile of dining to where we can start to draw people from outside Wagga to come here, specifically to dine and experience what the city has to offer," he said.
The architecture of the addition is a bold departure from the rest of the building, which was constructed in 1948 with a unique Spanish mission style.
Mr Shepley said there will be a very clean line between the two buildings and Mr Argus said the modern design will highlight the "difference between the old and the new".
Councillors were outspoken in their support for the development and the benefits it would bring to the city's hospitality and events sectors, however some warned the design could prove jarring.
Cr Amelia Parkins said the large expanses of "monotonous glazing" and bulky structure should have been changed to fit better with the existing building.
"[The design] does nothing to help the building sit cohesively within its historic environment and to sit next door or on top of, albeit behind, the Spanish mission building," she said.
Cr Jenny McKinnon said the city's heritage area could face a "death of a thousand cuts" if stricter requirements for new developments are not implemented.
Cr McKinnon also said it would be wonderful to have an event centre which will "showcase the beauty of the river" and further liven up Fitzmaurice Street.
Cr Dan Hayes said he was looking forward to seeing the development come together and "provide another centre in Wagga for restaurants, entertainment and the like".
Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au
