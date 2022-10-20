Temora junior Liam Martin will make his Australian Test debut on Saturday morning.
Martin has been named in the second row to face Scotland in the World Cup.
The 25-year-old is one of three Penrith players who have come into the side after coach Mal Meninga elected to rest them for the opening clash with Fiji on Sunday.
"It was ideal for the grand final players to have a rest in the opening game, and I'm looking forward to seeing them play against Scotland," Meninga said.
"I was pleased with our performance against Fiji, but I know we need to improve throughout the tournament.
"We have new players this week, as we continue to build combinations for the remainder of the tournament."
Meninga has made six changes overall however Young product Angus Crichton has retained his place in the second row after making his Australian debut the 42-8 win.
The clash with Scotland starts at 5.30am AEDST.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
