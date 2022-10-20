It has been a wet start to the Wagga Cricket season but the change of dates is far from the only difference.
This year has seen a big shift in how clubs are run and how competitions are managed.
Cricket Australia has moved from MyCricket to PlayHQ for their competition set-up, which means every club and association in NSW will be getting used to a new system for season 2022-23.
In turn, it also means The Daily Advertiser and other media organisations across NSW, Tasmania and South Australia will be unable to provide full scoreboards until a new system is designed.
New Wagga Cricket competitions co-ordinator Tom Walker said clubs, as well as others, are working through the changes.
"I'm sure there are many in the cricketing community and other stakeholders who feel they have only just got the hang of MyCricket, but if PlayHQ is a better platform long term, then I guess that will be a positive change in the end," Walker said.
"It is disappointing that the teams and scorecards won't be able to be printed in The Daily Advertiser at least initially as we, like most other clubs I'm sure, have a lot of ex-players, club members and supporters that like to keep updated with how our teams are going.
"Hopefully this can be rectified in the not too distant future."
Previously, a system was used to pull scoreboards from MyCricket for publication, saving clubs from having to manually input data.
A new system that will be designed to do the same with PlayHQ is expected to be done by mid-November, with both PlayHQ and Australian Community Media, who own The Daily Advertiser, needing to develop hardware for scoreboards and teams to run in print.
In the meantime, the regular editorial coverage will be included in Monday editions of The DA.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
