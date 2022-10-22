As the Riverina faces its third straight La Nina, some farmers have cast doubt on whether they will be able to plant rice or cotton crops at all this summer.
Rice farmer and Sunrice director Julian Zanatta runs a property southwest of Griffith at Benerembah along the Murrumbidgee River and said the flooding has not caused too much trouble at his place just yet.
"It's over its banks but it's only very minor [flooding] at this stage and nothing is really affected at this stage," Mr Zanatta said.
"While we have minor flooding in lower areas, it's nowhere near as bad as in Victoria or along the river."
Rather, Mr Zanatta said his biggest concern is putting in his summer crop.
"We're going to be a month behind in plans for that," he said.
"We're trying to plant about 600 hectares of rice, but I've got none of it in the ground at this stage, whereas usually by now half of it would be in already."
Mr Zanatta said with a lot more rain forecast in the week ahead, they will be planting "outside the window."
Meanwhile, Coleambally farmer Chris Hardy has already been forced to delay sowing his summer crops and said it will be a challenge this year.
Mr Hardy said the cold weather has also played a role in pushing back the season.
"Cotton is very sensitive to cold weather, so the cotton planting and establishment has been delayed quite a lot," he said.
Mr Hardy said the seedlings won't establish properly in the current cold weather, which included a frost on October 8.
"It's unusual [to have a frost in October], but it does happen," he said.
As a result, Mr Hardy said production will be down with a smaller cotton crop this summer.
"It wont be as big this season," he said.
"I don't know how much, but some cotton simply won't get planted."
It comes as Sunrice announced it would not enforce its washout fee for crop year 2023 if things go south in the upcoming summer season.
Company chair Laurie Arthur said the company reached the decision with some farmers facing "extremely challenging" conditions in rice preparation and acknowledge the planting of some crops has already been delayed.
"We have put out an announcement to our growers just to let them know we understand they are all facing extremely difficult preparations if not flooding," Mr Arthur said.
"We understand farmers genuinely want to put rice in but some might not be able to [given the current conditions]."
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
