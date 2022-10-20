Wagga and the wider Riverina are urged to stay in tune with the weather as the region braces for at least four days of heavy rain.
Falls were already beginning in the north and west on Thursday, with more than 11mm recorded at Hillston and West Wyalong by late afternoon. At Ivanhoe, north of Hay, more than 68mm fell in the 24 hours to 9am yesterday.
The Bureau of Meteorology has warned that the wet and at times potentially wild weather will persist into next week, exacerbating flood conditions in some areas.
"Severe thunderstorms are possible for central and southern NSW and into northern Victoria," the bureau said yesterday.
"Some flood affected areas may be impacted, however, this will depend on where the thunderstorms form and the direction in which they move."
Severe thunderstorms were spreading across inland NSW on Thursday and should continue into Friday, with the possibility of "heavy to locally intense rainfall over the weekend."
Communities along the Murrumbidgee River are urged to stay informed on the weather and river conditions as flood peaks move downstream.
In other news
The Murrumbidgee dropped below the minor flood level of 7.3m at Wagga on Tuesday and was steady at 6.55m yesterday, while Narrandera is likely to endure moderate flooding after the river peaked at 8m there on Wednesday.
The State Emergency Service [SES] has told people to avoid the Darlington Point Riverside Caravan Park area as the river rises. It is expected to reach moderate flood level of 7m on Friday, and further downstream major flooding past 8m is expected at Hay on the weekend, possibly peaking at 8.4m late next week.
The watch and act alert urged people not to enter floodwater.
"Further rainfall is forecast from Thursday into the weekend, which may cause renewed river level rises and flooding from later this week," the SES said.
"This situation is being closely monitored, and warnings will be issued as necessary. A flood watch is current for minor to major flooding for the Murrumbidgee River to Wagga."
Further isolations at Narrandera are possible as the floodwater rises to an expected peak on Sunday.
A cold front will bring another burst of showers and storms across much of south-east Australia on Sunday, which is expected to drive further heavy rains on Monday and Tuesday.
Wagga could receive up to 20mm of rain on Friday, 15mm to 25mm on Saturday, up to 20mm on Sunday and another 20mm to 30mm on Monday, the bureau advised.
"Further flood watches will be issued in the coming days for eastern and south-east Australia and, as rivers respond to rainfall and flooding develops, further flood warnings are likely to be issued," it said.
