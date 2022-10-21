Aspiring athletes from across the region are signing up for open trails to join the Giants Academy program next year.
Academy manager Daniel Scroope said already more players had registered for the trials than ever before.
The sessions, which include athletic trials, skill drills, and match simulation exercises are open to both male and female footballers turning 16 to 19 in 2023.
"This is definitely the biggest trial with we've ran over the last few years, especially from a female sense, there's more females already signed up and ready to rock and roll than I've seen previously so that's fantastic," Scroope said.
While COVID-19 somewhat stagnated trial numbers for both boys and girls over recent years, Scroope said increased interest in the trials reflects increased desire to participate in elite sport across the state.
"Hopefully it is a sign that COVID-19 is gone and people are really keen to get back out and try and play at an elite level," he said.
Successful players will progress into the next stage of a three phase program, with the final academy squad selected at the end of phase one.
The Riverina is one of four areas to hold trials, in line with the club's academy zone.
Scroope said regional trials are important opportunities to see talent spread across the state, with Riverina home to many AFL men's and women's players who passed through the Giants Academy.
"The Giants program as a whole is working and we're starting to see some really good talent coming through the Riverina area in particular," he said.
The exact date and location of the Riverina trial is yet to be confirmed, though trials will commence the week starting October 31.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
