Western Ron is chasing a fourth straight win spread over five years at West Wyalong on Friday.
He won three straight races for owner, breeder, trainer and driver Bruce Harpley as a two-year-old in 2017 but hasn't raced since.
He's suffered three tendon issues, all in the same leg, in the meantime but after two years in the paddock this time around he has stood up to the training regime well enough to make his return.
Western Ron has long been a favourite of the Junee horseman, but he isn't going in with any real expectations
"This is his fourth time back," Harpley said.
"This time I didn't want to bring him back in as I thought he was only going to break my heart again."
However Harpley persevered and now the seven-year-old lines up looking to book his place in a lucrative feature at next Friday's Carnival of Cups program.
"You have to think big picture with him and I worry all the time looking at his leg but this series was nearly like I wrote it coming back in division one 50 grade and we get a race for four-year-olds who haven't won more than three," he said.
"It's just about getting round and pulling up well.
"If he can get a bit of luck and qualify then we will assess after that."
It has been so long since Western Ron has raced that his last win was at the Wagga Showground circuit.
However Harpley believes it showed his ability before the injuries struck.
"He was a special horse in his nature right from the word go, I've even got a picture when I am laying on him as an early two-year-old," he said.
"When they are a cool customer like that you like them but his last two runs he clicked into gear.
"His last run in particular as a two-year-old sitting outside them on the old Wagga track running his last half in 56.5, which is probably how he did his injury, but it was the arrogance of how he did it as well.
"He was just the complete horse who always felt like an old horse with his attitude, his physique and the way he got across the ground - he glided and didn't wear his shoes out even though he is a big horse.
"You never know how good he was going to be but I did think he was going to be the real deal and get through to a fast class horse anyway.
"Now I'm just happy to have him back to the races."
Harpley also lines up Metallica Man, who has won two of his last three starts, across the program.
He is another homebred and Harpley is hopeful he can add to his record with a place in the Breeders Challenge Blue next month on the line despite drawing the second row.
"His record says he has to lead to win but I've driven him pretty hard a couple of times as he's a bit of a full-on horse so I tend to go with the flow with him a little bit, but he's actually learning to sit now," he said.
"I was happy he drew the inside of the second row as it's not a bad field it will be part of his education."
