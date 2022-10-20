Letters: The Andrew Thorburn affair - belated due diligence?

I refer to the Wheeler's Wisdom column of October 17 with the heading "How did Thorburn deserve persecution?"
Just two things.
Mr Wheeler asserts that Christians represent 52.1 per cent of the Australian population.
The Australian Bureau of Statistics advises that the 2021 Census figure for Christians in the Australian population was 43.9 per cent.
Was Mr Wheeler trying to suggest that Christians were a majority? The same census stated that persons with no religion were now 38.9 per cent.
Secondly, I am not aware of how Mr Thorburn was selected for the position of CEO of Essendon Football Club.
Was the selection through a formal recruitment process or was it upon a mate's recommendation?
Either way, one would have to wonder what due diligence was undertaken to confirm Mr Thorburn's suitability for the position of CEO.
Was this not the same Mr Thorburn who was CEO of the NAB and who was roundly, and publicly, savaged in the Royal Commission report on banking.
Mr Hayne singled out NAB in his report, saying it "stands apart" from the other three major banks and criticising Mr Thorburn and Dr Henry by name.
"More particularly, I was not persuaded that NAB is willing to accept the necessary responsibility for deciding, for itself, what is the right thing to do, and then having its staff act accordingly.
"I thought it telling that Mr Thorburn treated all issues of fees for no service as nothing more than carelessness combined with system deficiencies when the total amount to be repaid by NAB and NULIS on this account is likely to be more than $100 million.
"I thought it telling that in the very week that NAB's CEO and Chair were to give evidence before the commission, one of its staff should be emailing bankers urging them to sell at least five mortgages each before Christmas.
"Overall, my fear - that there may be a wide gap between the public face NAB seeks to show and what it does in practice - remains."
Perhaps it was belated due diligence that resulted in Mr Thorburn's resignation from the Essendon position.
Apparently, the same due diligence on character does not apply to a faith-based institution.
Thank you to Garry Linnell (Weekend Advertiser, 15/10) on his efforts to be a better person, especially the part about serving overstaying dinner guests their dessert in takeaway containers which made me laugh out loud.
My mother in law told me many years ago of a late night at home when their guests showed no sign of leaving, and my father in law disappeared for a few minutes and came back in his pyjamas winding up the alarm clock and said "time to put the cat out", apparently it worked.
More funnies please Garry and good luck in your efforts.
