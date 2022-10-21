When it comes to speed, the context is key | Fuel for Thought

Probably the biggest topic in road safety is speed. It's a problem is that it is too often treated in isolation. Speed is safe or dangerous when it relates to other factors in the driving environment.
A lack of speed in the wrong circumstances can be very dangerous and has caused fatalities. "Too much" speed is not an absolute, but dependent on where and when it happens.
It is a cruel deception to have people believe that slow equals safe in all circumstances. A smooth traffic flow will minimise risk. Interruption to it increases risk.
A speed of 110km/h with separated traffic, long visibility, an alert driver and a good, dry surface can be safe. This is demonstrated by the Hume Highway that carries a huge volume of traffic more safely than most roads.
I have always been mystified by the requirement for L and P-plate drivers to travel slower than the general flow of traffic on this road and interrupt it. Much more risk is created by this than having them travel with the flow. In this case slower is not safer.
A learner gains only logbook hours on the Hume, little that's useful will be learnt. It's worse on a single-lane road like the Sturt Highway. Speed always combines with its circumstances to be safe or dangerous.
Speed limits have been very much in the news lately. Obeying them is not a guarantee of safety. They are little more than a rough indication of risk density in an area, and as much designed for convenience as anything else.
Plenty of legal speeds are very dangerous, in fact legal speeds feature more often in crashes and fatalities than illegal ones.
Beware the speed limit, especially the 100km/h limit that applies to all roads that haven't been assessed. A good example is Oxley Bridge Road between Maxwell and Uranquinty, a sealed road that's ridiculously risky at 100km/h.
Obeying speed limits is sensible, you will avoid much financial angst and additional insurance costs. But it won't guarantee you're safe. A driver needs to assess the speed as safe or otherwise.
Automatically travelling at the speed limit on a rainy night is likely to increase risk for reasons that should be obvious. In other circumstances the speed limit might feel slow, but wisdom should prevent you from exceeding it.
Our state is saturated with speed limit enforcement. A chosen speed should provide time to see, assess and avoid issues that can arise.
Placing your vehicle where you can stop comfortably in the distance available is vital. A speed limit is simply something to not exceed. And always assess and adjust your travelling speed for safety.
