Why living in the now is oh so important

Some last thoughts on the issue of change. I hope you have had the opportunity to think about some of the suggestions made in my last piece.
Living as much as is possible in the present moment is the key to a more balanced and manageable life. There is a saying that if you stop and take a deep breath and consciously exhale slowly, feeling your body relaxing, life won't be the same afterwards.
This is not magic; it just means that you have stopped the endless stream of thoughts and distractions which gather as our day progresses. Often we are caught in a downward cycle of negativity and confusion, which can lead to anxiety and fear before we know it. The breath gives you the opportunity to become aware of what is happening for you now. Maybe a second and third breath will clear more space in your awareness.
Then you can make a choice! However, the first breath is the key.
So, checking in to where you are "at" during your day on a regular basis opens the portal into your conscious awareness.
So much information comes into our heads during a typical day - conversations with others, radio, TV, newspapers, social media, events, opinions and so it goes on. Never have we been inundated with so much information, a 24-hour bombardment from all directions.
Maybe we need to take breaks from this overloading. These can be short breaks, such as taking a breath and checking out what is happening for us, to days where you don't listen to the news, or carry your phone around with you constantly checking to see, what? These are habits which are strongly developed in so many of us.
On a more general level, and coming back to the concept of change happening at a greater rate and having more existential consequences, I believe we need to do some self-talk. Try saying to yourself statements like: things change ... things are changing and I can't stop it ... I accept the reality of change.
It is quite challenging to accept you can't control much of what goes on in your life and that "bad" things are bound to happen to you from time to time, as they do to everyone else. In fact, there is just no use in worrying about things over which you have no control. And is that a big one to own!
So this is where the next step starts. There are some parts of our lives where we do have control and agency.
We have control over what we put into our bodies, on the whole, and we have control over how we react to most situations. However, when we have been accustomed to operating out of our fight-flight-freeze systems because of related experiences of fear, disappointment, anger, drivenness, loneliness, shame, revenge ... we forget we have choices.
For many, these choices seem far away. So we need to take small steps and experience some situations where we make a choice, and step away from the programmed negative thoughts and reactions. The aim is to be at home with yourself.
Seek out company and support. We are social beings and need interaction with others. The natural world offers company and pleasure as well: birds, animals, trees waterways, flowers. Go for a walk with a friend or family member.
Become intentional in being involved in your community, whether that be your local neighbourhood, a hobby or interest group, volunteering time for a group, such as the local school, an aged care facility, a book club, there are so many.
Maybe visiting people living on their own, helping out in a service group, joining the library, or a men's or women's shed or the senior citizens group, a gardening club, Landcare group, a sporting club and the list goes on.
There are many options, so what stops us? We are too busy, too tired, have other important priorities etc. It can be hard to feel confident about fronting up.
So, talk to a friend and do it together. Are the things you are already doing giving you energy and pleasure?
As I said there is so much over which we have little control, but we live our lives in this body, in the place where you live, our community and this is where you can make a difference to your and other lives. Greet people you meet on the street, smile and acknowledge them. Have kind words for the person serving you at the shop.
And, most especially, be kind and patient with yourself.
There is to be a change for me as well. This will be my last DA opinion piece for now. I am in what I call my crone years, my elder years, where I wish to allow my distilled wisdom to be used in particular ways. I am interested in facilitating a wise women's circle in my local community, as well as exploring the topic of death, another greatly feared subject, in a community forum.
I have really enjoyed sharing with you over the past many months.
