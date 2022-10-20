The Daily Advertiser

David Hill to trek across the Riverina in honour of Wagga's Billie Grace Richards

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated October 21 2022 - 12:08am, first published October 20 2022 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Albury's David Hill raises more than $100,000 in honour of great neice, three-year-old Wagga girl Billie Grace Richards. Picture by Les Smith

When David Hill embarks on a 130-kilometre trek from Albury to Wagga on Friday he will have his great niece Billie Grace Richards at the forefront of his mind.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Journalist

Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.