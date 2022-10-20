When David Hill embarks on a 130-kilometre trek from Albury to Wagga on Friday he will have his great niece Billie Grace Richards at the forefront of his mind.
Loved ones along with the Wagga and wider community were left heartbroken when three-year-old Billie tragically passed away in October of 2021 from acute lymphoblastic leukaemia and a severe blood infection.
Mr Hill, a well-known Albury-based livestock broker and former Wagga resident, said one minute Billie was a happy little girl and the next she was in so much pain doctors had to place her in a coma.
Now, Mr Hill is hoping his three-day trek, titled the Billie Grace Richards Leukaemia Walk, will hope to raise awareness around blood cancers whilst accumulating crucial funds to go towards finding a cure.
Mr Hill had a "crazy" goal of reaching $100,000 through his campaign and has already blown that target out of the water, having surpassed his target a day before the trek.
"I think once people hear Billie's story, it breaks their hearts."
Determined to see it through, not even the weather forecast will deter Mr Hill.
"Rain, hail or shine, it will be what it will be."
Mr Hill will leave Albury on Friday and endeavours to arrive in Wagga at the Victory Memorial Gardens near the Wollundry Lagoon on Sunday afternoon at around 4pm with his family by his side.
A support car will travel ahead of Mr Hill to ensure his well-being throughout the trek.
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime.
