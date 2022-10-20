The Daily Advertiser

Wagga crime spree causes upset across the Ashmont community

October 20 2022 - 8:00am
Ashmont Community Resource Centre's Jasmine Woodland says a recent intruder has left her feeling 'uneasy'. Picture by Taylor Dodge

Petty crime across Wagga's suburbs has left many feeling uneasy in recent days, but a smashed window at the Ashmont Community Resource Centre in the early morning hours has caused particular upset.

