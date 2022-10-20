Petty crime across Wagga's suburbs has left many feeling uneasy in recent days, but a smashed window at the Ashmont Community Resource Centre in the early morning hours has caused particular upset.
The centre's senior coordinator Jasmine Woodland said the intruder gained access to the centre on Wednesday morning by smashing the glass panel on one of the front doors.
The intruder then entered the premises before spotting a laptop, which they took before fleeing the scene.
"With the timeline between the alarm going off, security getting here and then the police it was a very short time, the response was very fast, so they took the laptop and I'd say ran," Mrs Woodland said.
"Police have been wonderful, they popped in on Thursday morning and ran fingerprints but they were unsuccessful as I'd say the person was wearing thick gloves."
Mrs Woodland said she believed the person planned on committing some sort of opportunistic crime that night as they had been prepared. However, she was adamant it wasn't a targeted attack.
"I don't feel like we were targeted as we weren't the only area to get hit, but it just makes us feel a little uneasy," she said.
The Ashmont Community Resource Centre supports residents through a range of programs, offering advocacy, information and referral.
"As a community centre, we're not funded. It is a financial loss for us," Mrs Woodland said.
"We are lucky they didn't take a lot, but now we just feel a bit uneasy.
"I'm not walking in their shoes, I don't know their reasoning and we have to remember that poverty is on the rise and the cost of living is high, so I'm not here to judge.
"It is sad, we are here to help and I'd much prefer someone to ask for help than to resort to crime."
Surrounded by a supportive and protective community, Mrs Woodland has been overwhelmed by people wanting to help.
"We have a beautiful community here in Ashmont who are very saddened by the event," she said.
"We have lots of calls and lots of calls from other service providers. They're asking us if we need anything and if we are OK."
A spokesperson for NSW Police said officers responded to a call to the centre about 1.10am on Wednesday and upon arrival found that a laptop had been stolen.
"No arrests have been made at this stage. However, officers attached to Riverina Police District are investigating," the spokesperson said.
Anyone with information or CCTV is urged to call Wagga Police Station on 6922 2599.
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
