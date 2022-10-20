Two people have been charged weeks after an alleged carjacking and supermarket robbery in Gundagai.
The shop was targeted in the early hours of the long weekend, with three men allegedly forcing their way into the Sheridan Street premises around 4.30am on Sunday, October 2 and stealing cigarettes.
Before the break-in, a 35-year-old woman was assaulted before her vehicle was stolen, police said.
The woman did not require further treatment after the alleged attack.
Investigations by Riverina Police District officers led the South East Region Enforcement Squad, with the support of Wollongong Police District, to a home in the city's suburb of Coniston on Wednesday.
When officers arrived at the Heaslip Street home around 3pm, a 30-year-old woman was arrested.
Police chased down a 23-year-old man before arresting him nearly a kilometre away on Ocean Street in Mount Saint Thomas.
Both were taken to the Wollongong police station, where the woman was charged with assaulting police, and a warrant was executed for alleged drug offences.
The man faces serious charges of aggravated break and enter and commit serious indictable offence, aggravated take and drive car with person in it in company, driving while never having held a licence with a prior offence and detention application.
Police are still investigating the alleged robberies and attempting to locate the further two men involved.
