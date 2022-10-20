A stretch of road connecting Wagga to the Hume Highway will get a much-needed upgrade, with the state government undertaking urgent maintenance work.
Sections of the Sturt Highway between the Tasman Road intersection and the Borambola rest area will be resurfaced to repair damage from wet weather and to protect it from further rain.
Transport for NSW advised motorists yesterday that parts of a 17km stretch of the highway will have a reduced speed limit of 40km/h while the work is completed.
"Crews are reacting to new damaged areas as quickly as possible as wet weather continues so it is not known how long this essential maintenance work will continue," a TFNSW spokesperson said.
Most work will be between 7am and 6pm weekdays.
Meanwhile, Wagga City Council director of infrastructure Warren Faulkner said a number of roads had been identified for complete rehabilitation when weather conditions are favourable.
These include Old Narrandera Road, Inglewood Road, Gregadoo Road, Lord Baden Powell Drive and others.
"We have a full complement of staff working on identified areas in need of repair," he said.
"Long-term plans include applying for all available grants and funding to assist with the rehabilitation of local roads and looking at resources in order to make the roads more resilient to all conditions."
Road rehabilitation involves ripping up the existing bitumen and pavement and stabilising the surface underneath.
A new pavement is laid before the road is sealed again with bitumen and stone.
Mr Faulkner said the council was also assessing flood-affected roads for damage.
"At this stage, the only significant damage of note due to riverine flooding is a section on Central Island Road in the western parts of the council area," he said.
"No other local roads have been seriously damaged. We will continue to assess the roads that are still closed as the flood water subsides."
Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria. You can reach her at georgia.rossiter@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0439 364 702
