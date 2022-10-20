The Daily Advertiser

New Griffith recruit Rhys Pollock is excited about starting a new challenge at Griffith

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
Updated October 20 2022 - 7:35am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rhys Pollock is a welcome addition to the Swans' side with him best on ground in Queanbeyan's grand final win. Picture by Elesa Kurtz/The Canberra Times

Griffith recruit Rhys Pollock is looking forward to a different challenge with him hoping to help the Swans return to the finals next season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.