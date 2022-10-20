THE Mitch Beer and Patriot Bloodstock combination are beginning to prove a formidable pairing in the Southern District.
The two parties combined for a winning double at Murrumbidgee Turf Club on Wednesday courtesy of Turtleneck ($3.10) and Still In Fashion ($6.50).
It was a successful day for the two parties, whose only other runner on the day, The Herald, finished a gallant third.
"It's great for the Patriot crew as well, they really put a lot of time in trying to find the right horses online and they keep finding them," Beer said on Wednesday.
"I'm glad they keep coming my way and we're getting some results from them, it's terrific."
Patriot Bloodstock was founded by racecaller Anthony Manton, who is originally from Gundagai, and Mitchell Lloyd.
MORE SPORT NEWS
Purchasing tried horses is proving their speciality, highlighted by the wins at Wagga on Wednesday.
Still In Fashion struck at just his third start for Beer after one win and eight placings from his previous 11 starts for Paul Messara.
"You find these horses like him and they're always not getting beat far and you think maybe a change of environment will do it, or this and that. Sometimes they just keep not getting beat far," Beer said with a laugh.
"I thought his first up run at Canberra was terrific, nothing went right over 14, then he went to the Highway, Chad rode him, gave him a peach, popped out at the top of the straight and thought this will just win and they ended up calling the races off, it was a proper heavy.
"(On Wednesday) morning I rang Anthony Manton and Mitch (Lloyd) when the track came up a heavy 10 and I ummed and arred and just said if there was another race I would scratch and run him but we're just going to have to go around.
"It was terrific."
Another example was the win of Turtleneck, at just his second race start.
The Winning Rupert mare was a $140,000 yearling that did not measure up for her previous owners and was snapped up by Patriot Bloodstock for $7000.
She ran a close second on debut at Wagga on October 1, and then backed it up with an all-the-way effort on Wednesday.
"She was great. A $140,000 yearling and they buy her for $7000 and she's had a second and a win," Beer said.
"When she got beat here first-up, I thought to myself at least we can go to a full TAB and win. That was the only way I could stay positive.
"She will be better on top of the ground. I'd say she will go and have a month off now, let all of this madness of meetings being called off and transferred subside, give her a break and she'll be a nice little horse to have around the Albury and Wagga carnivals for some of those benchmark races."
Among Patriot Bloodstock's other horses that have enjoyed success with Beer to date are Well In Sight, Greek Tycoon and Buzz 'N' Joe.
Lloyd, a Patriot Bloodstock director, was on hand at Wagga to enjoy Wednesday's success.
"About six months ago, we invested a lot of money and a lot of time, we sacrificed a lot and we bought some better grade horses," Lloyd told Sky Racing.
"Steel In Fashion came from the Arrowfield Dispersal Sale, with some problems, but we spent a bit of money on buying him and it's just great to get a result.
"We brought another one, The Herald, from Waratah Thoroughbreds, so we backed ourselves to buy some horses from some really good camps and some really good studs and they're well-placed down here.
"Days like this, they don't come very often so we'll celebrate while we can."
