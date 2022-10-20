The Daily Advertiser

Mitch Beer and Patriot Bloodstock combine for two winners and a third from three starters at Wagga

MM
By Matt Malone
Updated October 21 2022 - 1:40am, first published October 20 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THE Mitch Beer and Patriot Bloodstock combination are beginning to prove a formidable pairing in the Southern District.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.