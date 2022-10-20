Wagga Heat coach Zac Maloney has extended his coaching contract for another two years after taking on the role in 2021.
Heat have been undergoing a significant rebuild over the past two years, slowly reestablishing themselves as competitors within the state Waratah league.
Culture changes and future-proofing the team have been distinctive features of Maloney's first two years as head coach.
Leading the team to their first win in close to 1000 days, by the end of the 2022 season Heat were edging closer to a spot in finals.
Increasing game time and opportunities for young players this season has deepened Heat's talent pool, allowing the to pull from their extended squad as needed.
"For me, it was important to make sure we invested time and gave opportunity to these young guys" Maloney said.
"Next year, the goals, the horizons are going to expand a little bit. We'll have some higher expectations set and bigger goals, but now we can move forward knowing that we go 10 to 12 players deep and we can rely on these young guys if there's injuries or foul trouble."
Maloney said when he first accepted the head coach role he had hoped it would be a three to five year experience.
"Any rebuilds probably need that long.The first two years were just getting back in the club, building a team, and focusing on retention. The next two years are going to be looking now, to make a push for finals, make finals and hopefully by year four or five working for a championship," he said.
From barely having enough players to take the court in 2021, Maloney now expects he'll be cutting players from trials later this year.
Though a daunting prospect, he said he's excited to know there's so much talent and interest in Wagga.
"As a coach, it does make your life hard but it means as an association we are growing and we are moving forward. It's been quite a while since we've had to cut players and do all that fun stuff," Maloney said.
"It's definitely exciting and it's definitely where we need to be as a club, and we'll get a gauge this year of where things are at and possibly next year, we look at entering a youth league team as well."
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
