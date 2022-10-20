The Daily Advertiser

Zac Maloney signs two year contract extension at Wagga Heat

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated October 20 2022 - 7:32am, first published 5:30am
Zac's back! Zac Maloney has signed a two year extension on his Wagga Heat coaching contract. Picture by Les Smith

Wagga Heat coach Zac Maloney has extended his coaching contract for another two years after taking on the role in 2021.

