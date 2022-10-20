Authorities are still uncertain how long two major Riverina highways will remain closed, as commuter irritation towards detour delays builds.
The Sturt Highway remains closed west of Wagga between Collingullie and Darlington Point, while the Newell Highway is shut from Gillenbah to Jerilderie due to floodwaters.
A Transport for NSW spokesperson said a combined 4km of the Sturt Highway was still submerged, and about 2.5km of the Newell Highway was still underwater.
"Until the floodwater recedes and the road conditions are assessed, we will be unable to estimate how long the Sturt and Newell Highways will be closed," the spokesperson said.
"Crews are working every day to remove debris at these flooded sites, while also completing maintenance work such as heavy patching and pothole filling on other sections not under water."
Narrandera Shire Council Mayor Neville Kschenka said the closures meant many residents could not get to work.
"There are people who work at the solar farm and the hazelnut farm who can't get to work," he said.
"Businesses of course are affected of course because we're not getting that traffic through."
People travelling to Wagga have been diverted to Canola Way, through Ganmain and Coolamon, since Sunday, increasing traffic and pressure on the road.
Wagga transport company Collins Courier Service manager Nathan Summerfield said the closures had not impacted their ability to deliver, but added time delays to journeys.
He said the detour roads were "not up to the standard" of the highways either, increasing risks for their employees and vehicles.
"You run the risk of cracked windscreens and that sort of thing," Mr Summerfield said.
Cr Kschenka said the wet weather had severely impacted Canola and Burley Griffin Ways, and more traffic was only increasing the damage.
"After all this is over, we'll all be looking for funding, some local roads and bridges have been closed for a while," he said.
"It doesn't make life any easier."
The Transport for NSW spokesperson said there is still no estimate as to when maintenance works on the damaged roads would be completed.
"Crews are reacting to new damaged areas as quickly as possible," they said.
"Wet weather will inevitably have an impact across the state on road repairs, including pothole repairs, as crews will need to wait until the roads dry out."
Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria. You can reach her at georgia.rossiter@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0439 364 702
