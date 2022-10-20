Those in our community battling from hunger and poverty will get a helping hand up thanks to a Wagga club set on giving back.
The Wagga Patchwork and Quilters Club will host it's three-day Quilts at Quinty fundraiser next weekend with all proceeds going directly to Carevan.
Carevan is a not-for-profit volunteer-run charity based in Wagga which addresses homelessness, disadvantage, social isolation and food insecurity in our community through various initiatives.
Member of more than 12 years Norma Simpfendorfer said the event is held every second year at Uranqunity, however, given COVID-19 disruptions over the last two years this will be the first event since 2019.
"The event raises funds for a different charity every time," Mrs Simpfendorfer said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"All of the club members gathered in 2020 where we voted on which charity we should raise funds for next.
"Carevan received the most votes and we realised that it is a charity that we haven't ever done before."
The focus of the fundraiser is it's quilt raffle, with a scrumptious morning and afternoon tea available for guests.
"It's not a competition," Mrs Simpfendorfer said.
"Attendees pay a $5 entry and they're given a form."
There will be several quilts at the event for residents to grade.
Each quilt will have a number on it which will also be on the form for attendees to select what they believe to be the best one.
The fundraiser will run on Friday, October 28, and Saturday, October 29, from 10am to 4pm and again on Sunday, October 30, from 10am to 3pm at the Uranqunity Community Hall.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.