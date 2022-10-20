An American veteran of the Vietnam war returned to Australia this week for an emotional reunion with the Wagga couple who "saved" his life back in 1969.
Gary Page flew thousands of miles to meet with the Lewingtons, Ron and Sandra, 53 years after he spent one of the most important weeks of his life with the pair.
Gary was a 24 year-old member of the 111st army airborne division in 1969, on a rest and recuperation trip to Sydney.
In other news:
Worn out after being seriously wounded during eight hard months of fighting, Gary was "mentally done for" when he saw a sign promoting a week in the country.
"I had been in so many fights, I'd been wounded and patched up, I just wanted to rest. And I looked up on the wall and a sign said: 'American soldiers if you want a quiet week in the country call this number'," he remembers.
Within days he was on a plane to Wagga where he spent one week on the Lewington's Uranquinty property - a stay he said was a "real healing process".
He was a world away from his hometown of Thief River Falls, Minnesota, but a week fishing and spending quiet time with the young Wagga family was so familiar.
"It was like being at home," he said. "So, by the time I went back, I was ready."
One memory sticks in Gary's mind from that week.
It was his first morning with the family. He woke up and walked into the dining room to find Sandra, who offered her guest something to drink.
"I'm thinking orange juice or coffee, she brings me out a double whisky," Mr Page said.
Until that point, the Lewington's had never left Wagga and every American they'd seen on TV seemed to subsist wholly on whisky, so Sandra assumed her guest would be the same.
"So, I sit there trying to drink this whisky, and I'm not a big drinker, and Ronny walked out and says 'you bloody Yanks, how can you drink that stuff at this time of day," he said with a laugh.
"We must have watched too many movies," Ron said.
The reunion was all the more special as the Lewingtons and Gary lost touch as the years passed.
That was until 18 Months ago, when Gary took to Facebook, hoping to find his one time hosts.
He found the Lewington's son Scott, and a few months later Scott found himself in Thief River Falls staying with the Pages and reigniting a family bond half a century old.
"I remember dad always used to talk about Gary and he left his jump wings with the family as a gift, and I said to Dad, 'I've got to return them back, he's got children and grandchildren of his own'," Scott said.
And the news that Gary had made contact was an emotional surprise to Ron and Sandra.
"I can't tell you [what this means]. To help somebody so much, his life was probably stuffed, we didn't know any of that at the time. To save somebody, it's incredible," Ron said through tears.
That one week, 53 years ago, had such a profound effect on two families is special, said Scott.
"It's very special, it's unique," Scott said.
"I plan on going back, I plan on keeping the relationship there as long as one of us, or somebody is alive.
"It certainly won't be 53 years until we see him again."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Conor covers business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Conor covers business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.