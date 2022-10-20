The Daily Advertiser

Ron and Sandra Lewington reunited with American soldier Gary Page 53 years after giving him an escape from horrors of war

Conor Burke
By Conor Burke
October 20 2022 - 1:00am
Scott, Ron and Sandra Lewington alongside Gary Page, reunited 53 years after helping the American soldier recuperate from the rigours of the Vietnam war.

An American veteran of the Vietnam war returned to Australia this week for an emotional reunion with the Wagga couple who "saved" his life back in 1969.

