Tumut are looking to build on their strength with the signing of four-time premiership winner Michael Cullen.
Cullen is set to add some more firepower to the already strong Blues forward pack after making the move from Queanbeyan Kangaroos.
The second rower won four Canberra Raiders Cup premierships with Queanbeyan Blues but has spent the past two seasons with their crosstown rivals.
Looking to bring his aggressive style into the Tumut forward pack, Blues co-coach Zac Masters is thrilled to have him on board.
"He's a really good signing and I think he will add a lot to our side," Masters said.
"He brings plenty of experience and aggression and it's certainly what our pack enjoys.
"I think he will add a lot to our already pretty strong pack."
Fellow co-coach Lachlan Bristow believes his experience, especially his premiership experience, will be a big boost to the side's chances.
"He's been around a while and has been involved in a lot of premiership-winning sides so he knows what it takes to get the job done," Bristow said.
"That is our big goal this year.
"We want to get the job done and win that premiership and Michael is a player who knows how to do that.
"It's a big quality to bring to us."
Cullen is expected to slot into the second row.
It is an area the Blues were looking to build up on with Joe Roddy part of the Canberra Raiders SG Ball squad.
"He will play SG Ball over there and depending on how that goes we will see whether he comes back to play or stays over there," Masters said.
Unlike many of their Group Nine rivals at this stage of the off-season Tumut, who were knocked out in the preliminary final, are set to retain the vast majority of their squad.
Masters, who will coach alongside reigning Weissel Medal winner for a third straight year, believes it is something that will put them in good stead next year.
However after playing last season with no points on the player points index they have plenty of room to move.
"We certainly wouldn't say no," Masters said.
"We're still looking for maybe a second or another forward so we will see what comes up but we are pretty happy with how the side is already.'
"I think everything is shaping up reasonably well at the moment, we've got a good bunch of locals boys there, there is not really any changes out of last year's side and we were pretty close there.
"If we can add another piece of the puzzle here or there it should put us in good stead."
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
