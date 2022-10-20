The Daily Advertiser

Tumut Blues add in more firepower with experienced forward Michael Cullen

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
October 20 2022 - 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tumut recruit Michael Cullen tries to break out of a tackle playing for Queanbeyan Kangaroos this year. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

Tumut are looking to build on their strength with the signing of four-time premiership winner Michael Cullen.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.