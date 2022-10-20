Rachel Trenaman is looking forward to getting back to a full summer of cricket, with her lining up for the Tasmanian Tigers and the Hobart Hurricanes this upcoming season.
After nearly a two year spell from Twenty20 cricket, Trenaman said it was nice to be back out on the park again in the shorter format.
"Yeah it is really pleasant," Trenaman said.
"Especially given that I missed the whole big bash last year, it's almost the most exciting time of the year just with travelling on the road and lots of cricket being played with plenty of fans and excitement.
"It's really nice to be back on the park and playing T20 cricket, but I must admit it was a little bit strange given I haven't really played T20 for about two years, so it's nice to get the ball rolling again."
MORE SPORT NEWS:
Trenaman had signed a two year contract with the Hobart Hurricanes for the 2021 and 2022 seasons and after missing the entire first season, finally made her debut in purple against former team Sydney Thunder where she scored 31.
"It was really nice and a good way to start the season with three of our girls playing their 100th game as well," she said.
"I was really excited and I'm looking forward to the rest of the season."
The Hurricanes have won two of their opening three games, with Trenaman hoping that she can help the team qualify for their first big bash grand final.
Trenaman has also made the move to Tasmania and made her debut for the Tigers earlier this month in the Women's National Cricket League.
After a successful period with New South Wales Breakers, Trenaman said the move down south was for her to be closer to her partner who lives in Tasmania.
"My partner lives in Tassie and we have done long distance for a couple of years," she said.
"It was purely to move down from that aspect, I loved my time at New South Wales and I'm still a New South Welshman at heart, but I made the move."
The Tigers are the reigning WNCL champions and Trenaman said it has been exciting coming into a successful side, however it hasn't been all smooth sailing.
"It's been really exciting, but it's been a bit disjointed this year," she said.
"Our coach Salliann Briggs who brought a lot of passion and excitement to the team and had a really good vision in creating history with Tasmania has now moved onto the high performance role after they won.
"So we are currently without a head coach and going through that process, but to be able to train alongside the girls this pre-season has been awesome.
"Especially given I missed a pre-season last year with my knee, it's been nice to just get back into the swing of things."
Trenaman has opened the batting for the Tigers in their two opening WNCL matches against Victoria, with her enjoying the opportunity to be at the top of the order.
"I've loved being back up the order opening," she said.
"It's a position that I really enjoy being able to take on the attack from ball one, I've loved batting with Elyse Villani as she is a real class player having played for Australia and in the world cup.
"So to put on a couple of good partnerships with her in Melbourne against Victoria was really exciting, just a little bit disappointing we couldn't get over the line in the second game."
Trenaman is not only learning a lot from Villani but also from her Hurricanes' teammates with Hobart having internationals Mignon du Preez, Lizelle Lee, Hayley Jensen and Issy Wong all part of the squad.
"We've got such good international experience girls who have played all over the world in different T20 leagues," she said.
"To slot into that top five or six amongst those girls, I'm learning so much every time I go out to the middle and just bouncing ideas off and learning off them a lot."
After a disrupted run into last season, Trenaman has enjoyed getting a full pre-season in and is hoping to be able to contribute towards some team success.
"I think I've settled in rather well," she said.
"I'm just looking to play a full season and be on the park the whole time so I can contribute to team success whether that is with the bat or in the field.
"I'm really loving my cricket at the moment and can't wait for the rest of the season."
Trenaman has a couple of goals set for the coming season, with the upcoming Women's Twenty20 World Cup on her radar as well as scoring her maiden WNCL hundred.
"Naturally I'm always wanting to play for Australia," she said.
"I know they have got a T20 world cup coming up, but that's something I can't really control.
"I will just think smaller and put performances on the park, but I think one thing that I was hoping to tick off last year was a WNCL hundred.
"I haven't scored a hundred in the WNCL yet and that's one thing that I'm really hoping to tick off sometime soon."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.