THE in-form run of the Wayne Carroll stable will be put to the test on Saturday when Sumdeel steps out in a bid for back-to-back Highway wins.
It will take some training performance as Sumdeel contests the $120,000 TAB Highway Class Three Handicap (1800m) in her first start for 77 days.
Sumdeel has been saved for more Highway success after scoring an impressive fashion at Randwick on August 6 and has since trialled twice behind Another One to keep her ticking over.
She was due to contest a 1600m Highway at Randwick last Saturday week but Carroll opted to scratch given the extremely heavy conditions, where the meeting was eventually called off midway through the card.
The Carroll stable enjoyed success at Wagga on Wednesday, giving them six wins and six seconds from their last 17 starters. Their last 10 runners have not been out of a place.
Carroll hopes it can continue through to Randwick on Saturday.
"We're happy with where she is," Carroll said.
"I'm very disappointed that we had to scratch her from last week but realistically, it was a heavy 15. Honestly, (a heavy) eight down, nine, 10, they're way too heavy for her. It tears her guts out.
"She's hard, hard work, keeping condition on her and riding her."
MORE SPORT NEWS
After missing out on the Highway two weeks back, Carroll gave her a jump out at Wagga, where she was able to run 1800m.
"It started at the 1800 metre mark so she went 1800 metres," Carroll explained.
"You can't gallop her any other way, she just goes."
Carroll is fully aware that heading into an 1800m event without raving for 71 days is far from ideal. But he explained they were the cards he's been dealt and he's prepared to give it a shot anyhow.
"She's well in herself," he said.
"I'm not kidding myself that she's race rock-hard fit. It's been two months or so since she had a race. But she's up to that standard so you've got to go and have a throw at the stumps.
"The idea was that she's only got one more win in her (before she's ineligible) for a Highway. It was supposed to be the 1600 two weeks ago into this but it didn't work out that way."
Carroll revealed that all going well, Sumdeel will then head to the final day of the Flemington carnival for a 2000m race where a number of her Melbourne-based owners, including Collingwood star Steele Sidebottom, can watch her live.
"That's the idea. As long as she goes well and pulls up well," Carroll said.
Carroll was away when Sumdeel landed her breakthrough Highway victory and he admitted it was a satisfying victory given the patience that has been required with the six-year-old mare.
"That's what we were aiming for because we know she can gallop," he said.
"You're telling people and one day the horse has got to deliver and that was the good thing about her win.
"She was ridden perfectly, the way Timmy (Clark) rode her on the day was perfect, exactly how you want to ride her, you've got to ride her quiet early and then she'll build up and build up through her gears and that's how you've got to ride her this week.
"She's drawn the outside, you would probably like to be in front of a pair, eighth or ninth in the run, that's her position and 1800, 2000 metres is her go.
"I know it seems a long time but it's just been trying to find that distance. It's not that easy to find that distance. It's worthwhile waiting around for those $120,000 races."
Josh Parr takes the ride on Sumdeel on Saturday.
