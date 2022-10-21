Maimuna Zaman and Luke Nixon share their memories of Kooringal High School as their next chapter begins.
What was the most memorable part of your year?
"Attending the Biology excursion with my fellow classmates and friends. We were enthralled by the whole experience," Maimuna said.
"Graduating from high school, as so many mixed emotions were felt. Kooringal High school has been my home for the past six years, they have nurtured me, assisting me to become the man I am today," Luke said.
What changed the most about school this past year?
"Realising that this is the last year of high school, I wanted to be more organised and explore different opportunities that captivated my interest. In order to do so, I had to learn many soft skills such as organisation, resilience and empathy for myself and others," Maimuna said.
"The majority of the year group have turned from passengers to pilots putting in the hard yards to truly be able to achieve their dreams," Luke said.
What did you expect the end of the year to look like and how does it compare?
"I was anxious about the end. My six-year high school journey was rapidly coming to an end and I wanted to hold onto and cherish every moment possible. The thought of HSC exams terrified me. But now that I am currently in the process of completing my exams, there is a serenity knowing that life will continue beyond the HSC and these tests are what I have been preparing for a whole year, so I should confidently take on the challenge," Maimuna said.
"My perceptions of how the year would end was vastly different from reality. Yes there is superfluous amounts of stress but there is also a sense of finality and completion, which was something I didn't previously consider," Luke said.
What are you looking forward to in 2023?
"I want to attend university, but also be more involved with the community. I hope to study medicine as well as continue my volunteer work and train towards getting my black belt in karate," Maimuna said.
"I'm looking forward to starting a new chapter in my life. My plan is to start both an accounting degree at Charles Sturt University here in Wagga and also a cadetship at RSM," Luke said.
What do you wish for the next senior students?
"Year 12 is a whole rollercoaster of events and emotions. You will truly grow as a person from all the challenges thrown your way. I hope you are able to look at the positive things at difficult times and keep being resilient," Maimuna said.
"The only thing I wish for all the 2023 students is they chase their dreams and grasp every opportunity for success that presents itself," Luke said.
This year is a milestone for Indie School Wagga Wagga with the first HSC cohort graduating from the Wagga campus.
"The achievement of all of our students to complete their HSC is amazing; however, one of the highlights that best summarises this group is their end of year excursion to Canberra," assistant head of school Shannon Fisher said.
"All students came together and really celebrated their achievements. It was a fun-filled day that saw students visit the National Zoo and Aquarium and Questacon."
Indie School Wagga Wagga offers a unique learning environment.
"The opportunities ensures all students are able to achieve their own version of success," Shannon said.
"Our students are excited about what next year will bring.
"Many have begun employment this year with the opportunity to increase this at the conclusion of their exams.
"Some are considering university or other further educational options."
The school is continually growing with the HSC learning space completed at the start of year.
"It was really challenging for us to know what this time of the year would look like as this was the first group to complete Year 12," Shannon said.
"However, watching the cohort's development has been really rewarding. Their academic achievements and completing their HSC is good, however the confidence and personal growth we have seen in the students has been something we could not have predicted."
The class of 2022 has faced significant challenges in their final two years of secondary study.
These final two years of school are important in shaping the directions and lives of young people.
At Mount Austin High School, we would like to congratulate our Class of 2022 as they conclude their school life.
We are glad and proud to have shared this step into adulthood and are impressed by the young people who have completed their senior college studies.
Xander Conway, Year 12, has described the experience of senior studies as both surreal and anticlimactic.
He stated that it is surreal as it feels like a release from the pressures of school life, but anticlimactic as the HSC Graduation does not feel complete until the final exam is past.
Xander advises students taking on HSC studies should be critical in the selection process of their subject choices at the end of Year 10.
He believes selecting courses that do not suit the individual student can be very challenging.
In study periods, Xander made fond memories in reinforcing his learning and assisting his peers in understanding various course concepts.
He found the mastering of subject matter very fulfilling in his HSC studies.
Xander was offered a university place at Charles Sturt University studying a Bachelor of IT and plans to start these studies next year.
He is excited to finish the HSC and not have to worry, for the moment about assignments.
2022 has taught Xander the value of friends and given him a strong understanding of the importance of relationships in enhancing everyday life.
To all our wonderful students it is important to remember that your future marks will not define you - but your values will.
So stay respectful, responsible and commit to being a lifelong learner to make the most of everyday.
Good luck and best wishes.
Wagga Wagga High School (WWHS) leaders Leila Wadley, Maisy Condon, Kipchumba Langat and Pierre Paster share their thoughts on leadership, Wagga High and plans for the future.
What has 2022 been like for you in terms of experiences?
"Leadership has been a great experience for me. I have learnt an incredible amount being able to work with staff and fellow students. Being out in the community at Anzac Day was a great experience and I was proud to be part of it," Kipchumba said.
"New insights into the role of a leader and the responsibilities required, which did help my public speaking. More opportunities to grow closer to your year group, helping younger students with school and developing my organisational skills," Leila said.
What do you see as the most important thing you will take away from school and WWHS?
Hard work and dedication are required if you really want to achieve something- WWHS leader Maisy Condon
"Hard work and dedication are required if you really want to achieve something. That as a leadership team we did have some impact but it made me realise how hard all the teacher work to support our learning," Maisy said
"Excursions help us become closer friends and we all have so many memories form the experiences we shared over these six years," Pierre said
Both Kipchumba and Leila agreed saying "being a leader of such a large group takes considerable effort and understanding in making decisions. It has given us a better insight into our year group and school."
What are your plans for the future?
"Attend university to study physiotherapy and be involved in the health care sector," Leila said
"Have a gap year in 2023 staying Wagga, working and gaining experiences as a disability worker. The following year going to Wollongong to study psychology and criminology," Maisy said.
"After school I want to study at university whilst pursuing a career in athletics seeing where that will take me, the goal is the Olympics," Kipchumba said
"I will take a gap year to travel and learn more about myself then I am planning on studying becoming a paramedic or nurse," Perrie said
WWHS would like to thank all the leaders and year 12 for such a positive and successful year wishing them all the success and good health in the future.