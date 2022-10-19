A police inquiry is continuing today after officers engaged in a police pursuit across Wagga on Wednesday evening.
Wagga Police Inspector Lee Grey said the pursuit began in the Ashmont area when the driver of a Nissan Navara refused to stop for police about 5.45pm.
Police followed the vehicle from Urana to Bourke Streets and then along Docker Street, he said.
Inspector Grey said officers ended the chase "within minutes" due to safety concerns.
The car was later found dumped at Charles Sturt University, he said.
Inspector Grey said the inquiry is continuing today, with police waiting to speak to the registered owners of the Nissan.
Anyone with information about the incident can contact Wagga Police Station on 6922 2599.
