Inquiry launched after driver fails to stop for police in Ashmont, car found dumped at CSU

Georgia Rossiter
By Georgia Rossiter
Updated October 20 2022 - 4:02am, first published October 19 2022 - 8:45pm
Police found the vehicle dumped at Charles Sturt University shortly after the pursuit. File picture

A police inquiry is continuing today after officers engaged in a police pursuit across Wagga on Wednesday evening.

