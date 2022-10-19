SIRU sevens teams prepare for big challenge

Southern Inland will have two representative teams looking to match it with Canberra's best in the sevens format this weekend.
Queanbeyan will play host to the first round of the Capital Sevens on Saturday, with round two at Conolly Rugby Complex on November 5.
Tom Martin has been installed as the men's coach and expects a real test after being drawn against Penrith, Uni Norths and Queanbeyan in their pool.
"Penrith should be interesting from a Sydney point of view, Uni Norths always has strong youth coming through and Queanbeyan being the winners of the John I Dent comp this year will be very strong favourites," Martin said.
"I'm confident in my squad with the mix of youth and older heads.
"We should give the comp a good run."
READ MORE
There is a real Polynesian flair to the squad Martin has assembled with Leeton and Tumut dominating the SIRU sevens.
There are four Leeton players in the side, three from Tumut as well as three from Wagga City, who didn't take part in the second leg.
Martin hopes it is the right mix.
"The boys did really well and it was good fun to watch the individuals who have that Islander heritage play and see how they did it," he said.
"It was good to pick a good bunch of them and add to a group of other players who played well.
Only players who took part in the SIRU Sevens were eligible for selection.
It means players from Waratahs, Ag College and Griffith, clubs who all played finals this year, were able to be selected.
Despite that Martin believes he still has plenty of talent at his disposal.
"You could only be picked if you were a part of the teams who played in either round one or round two so obviously Griffith, 'Tahs and Aggies didn't put in teams so none of those players were picked.
"It was only players who registered for rep and played."
Rhianna Burke will coach the women's team on Saturday.
Biola Dawa and Brittney Bedford will bring some Super W experience to the squad.
They are among seven players from CSU, who won this year's 10s premiership in the squad.
There are five who played for Wagga City with Leeton's Emily Wright rounding out the squad.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.