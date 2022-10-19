The Daily Advertiser

SIRU sevens teams prepare for big challenge

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
Updated October 19 2022 - 7:11am, first published 7:00am
Five members of Wagga City's winning side from the SIRU Sevens will represent the region in the Capital Sevens on Saturday.

Southern Inland will have two representative teams looking to match it with Canberra's best in the sevens format this weekend.

