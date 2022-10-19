A FIRST-UP victory to Nats Enough ensured the Wayne Carroll continues to go from strength to strength.
Carroll took four horses to Murrumbidgee Turf Club and returned a winner and three second placings as the stable continues to enjoy a hot streak.
The stable has produced six winners and six seconds from their last 17 starters, including a Highway win with Sumdeel.
Nats Enough ($21) was the latest winner, hitting the line strongly to take out the Wagga Plumbing Services Country Boosted Class Two Handicap (1200m) by two lengths.
Not a noted first-up performer, Nats Enough sprinted well fresh to down perennial placegetter Mathrin ($3.00), with Lumber Dream ($16) also running on well for third.
With the replacement meeting only being announced on Monday, Carroll was taking the approach that any results were a bonus.
"This whole week's been a surprise. Everything that's happening, everything's come together that quick," Carroll said.
"Two days ago we did nominations and then you've got to accept. They changed the program around, which suited me, it didn't suit a lot of people but it suited me.
"Brendan (Ward) rode him exactly as I asked. He's a little bit timid inside of horses but get him to the outside and he'll find the line."
MORE SPORT NEWS
It was the third win of Nats Enough's career, with all of them coming on rain-affected tracks over 1200m.
Carroll hopes the win suggests the five-year-old is in for a good preparation.
"He's a real confidence horse. He's a confidence horse and he's developing," he said.
"He's probably the best Bullet Train. He's a half brother to Just Business, the mare's been a good mare."
Carroll thanked his staff for their work, particularly while away on a holiday up north recently. He put the good run down to good cattle.
"When the horses are there and ready, it makes a big difference," he said.
"When you haven't got the cattle, it's like football sides, when you haven't got the players, you can't do a thing about it but if you've got the right cattle, you can do something with it.
"He's come back well, same with Sledge, she's a nice filly in the making."
Sledge, Rockin' Shamus and Miss Elsie May all finished close seconds on Wednesday.
It was a good day for Wagga trainers with Mick Travers and Tim Donnelly both enjoying success.
Travers guided Diamond Carat ($4.80) to back-to-back victories, while Donnelly bookended the 10-race card with Cliff House ($2.50) and Lipstick Swing ($7.50) both winning.
Travers has a lot of time for Diamond Carat.
"I've always had a lot of faith in her," Travers said.
"We took the Guineas path last preparation, it wasn't for any other reason than I thought if she decides to turn up, she can do it. It's taken to this preparation but now she's turning up."
Diamond Carat did it the tough way, sitting outside the leader and gradually wearing down The Herald, holding off the fast-finishing Rockin' Shamus in the process.
"That's the way to ride her," he said.
"She sweated up profusely and I couldn't hold her back from behind the leader for a fair while, I had a lot of trouble, and then in the straight the reins slipped through my hands again so she's done most of the work today and stuck her head out at the right time."
Travers actually didn't think he'd got the win on the line.
"No. Nick (Heywood) asked me and I said no you got there didn't you? If the photo man says we got there, I'm happy with that," he said.
