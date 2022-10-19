The Daily Advertiser

Good mix for Wagga Sloggers in Regional Bash

By Courtney Rees
Updated October 19 2022 - 6:53am, first published 5:30am
Jon Nicoll is a surprise face in the Wagga Sloggers squad this year, which would be his first appearance since the inagural competition in 2015.

Wagga Sloggers have a good mix of youth, experience and new faces as they look to secure their place at the SCG for the first time since 2017.

