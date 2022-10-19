Good mix for Wagga Sloggers in Regional Bash

Wagga Sloggers have a good mix of youth, experience and new faces as they look to secure their place at the SCG for the first time since 2017.
The Regional Bash returns with a big clash with the ACT Aces to be played in Wagga on October 30.
Seven-time Brian Lawrence Medal winner Jon Nicoll is among the players in this year's squad alongside Wagga City teammate Josh Thompson, who will captain the side.
Former Wagga RSL cricketers Ethan Bartlett and Josh Staines, who are both based in Canberra, are also part of the squad, as are some new faces to the competition in Sam Gainsford (Kooringal Colts) and Ben Snell (St Michaels).
Coach Shaun Perry impressed with the line up they've been able to assemble despite the delayed start to the Wagga Cricket season.
"It is one of the strongest sides we've put on the paddock in recent years," Perry said. "It's a side that has everything. It has pace, it has spin, there's some good bats."
Each of the six clubs are represented in the 15-strong squad.
Jake Scott is the only player from premiers South Wagga, Alex Tucker will represent Lake Albert, Snell flies the flag for St Michaels while there are four Colts players, three Cats and two from Wagga RSL.
This season the Aces will have an under 21s outfit with only two over age players allowed in their line up.
They have been the dominant side over the past four seasons but Perry the changes should really even out the playing field.
"We should be competitive now," Perry said.
Robertson Oval is set to host the first match against the Aces next Sunday before the Sloggers head over to Griffith to face the Border Bullets and South West Steamers, who are a combined Murrumbidgee Rangers and Southern Riverina Vipers line up, on November 13.
Both weekends have been pushed back due to the wet weather.
The side with the best record of the four will progress to the semi-finals at the SCG.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
