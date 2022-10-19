It is all hands on deck at the Junee Showgrounds this week in the lead-up to the town's annual show, with a super busy itinerary keeping volunteers working hard.
Junee High School year eight students Montana Butt, Billie Sheather, Ruby Sweeney and Matika Simmons were among those assisting Junee Show Society volunteers on Wednesday with preparations.
Hard work does not come without a reward, with the students eager for the weekend so they can go on one of the rides they agreed was most appealing, the Matterhorn.
Junee Show Society head stewardess of the horticultural section Julie Turner said there is a lot going on this year.
"There's so much going on, we have such a busy schedule and lots of fun for families," She said.
From stunt motorbikes from Aussie FMX to an all-in relay with big prize money up for grabs, there is more than enough to keep attendees on their toes.
"We've got stunt motorbikes coming and they will be doing three shows during the day," Ms Turner said.
"One in the morning, one at lunchtime and one in the early evening.
"We also have live music by Happy Hour and we will be doing the Bushman's Relay where everyone gets together and they will have to lift up big hay bails and tyres.
"It's lots of fun and there's some big money in it."
As a family affair, there are also several activities for children to participate in.
"The kids will be able to do a mummy wrap where they will have to wrap someone up in toilet paper as quick as they can and we have sand castle competitions," Ms Turner said.
"We also have specialised people bringing an animal nursery and we will have the dogs and cattle set up."
This year will also be the first time the Junee Show will run with full function of the Junee Showground's brand-new pavilion, which will also be put to good use.
"We've already had a lot of entries for the rose and succulents and hanging pots sections which will be held in the brand new pavilion," Ms Turner said.
"We also do mini gardens where people make little statues as well as little plants and we get a judge from Cootamundra to pick the champion rose and the best of each colour.
"We have a photography section, art and paintings, needlecraft and all of the schools will be displaying their beautiful artworks. We also have wool and wheat."
Those looking to do some shopping will also be able to browse an array of stalls which will be set up in the Belling Hall.
"Then to finish it off we have the big fireworks display," Ms Turner said.
The Junee Show will run at the showgrounds from 9am this Saturday.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.