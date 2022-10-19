The Daily Advertiser

Luke McKay and Brooke Hall have won Narrandera's best and fairest awards after a great season for the Eagles

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
October 19 2022 - 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Narrandera's first grade award winners from their presentation night from the weekend. Picture from Narrandera Eagles

Narrandera's Luke McKay has won his second best and fairest at the Eagles after another impressive year at the club.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.