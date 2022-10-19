Narrandera's Luke McKay has won his second best and fairest at the Eagles after another impressive year at the club.
McKay in his second year at the Eagles finished ahead of young ruckman Brad Hutchinson with Joe Grinter rounding out the top three.
"It was really good," McKay said.
"I was very honoured to win it and it was a bit of a surprise."
After a breakout first season at the Eagles in 2021, McKay continued that momentum in 2022 with him earning selection in the Riverina League's Team of the Year while also polling nine votes in the Jim Quinn Medal.
McKay was relatively happy with how his year went, despite the Eagles fading in the second half of the season as injuries and unavailability crucified them in the last few rounds.
"It was not too bad," he said.
"I started the year off half back and was running around back there which was nice, but I found my way through the middle pretty early in the season.
"It was pretty good I think, we hit a patch where we went pretty good and everything was coming together for us.
"But then we got hit with a lot of injuries and a few boys unavailable through travelling.
"We didn't finish as strongly as we would've liked to, but I'm pretty proud of the boys and pretty happy with how we went.
"I think we have got a few coming back next year which we are pretty excited about and I think the club is pretty excited for next year."
McKay has now spent two years in the RFL since moving over from AFL Canberra club Belconnen and said that he is loving his time at the Eagles.
"I'm really enjoying it," he said.
"I love Narrandera it's great, it's a very welcoming town and everyone is awesome.
"I've made a lot of good friends out there and there is a lot of good people out there, it's really good for me.
"I think the RFL is awesome, it's a nine team competition with a lot of good talent and the competition keeps recruiting good talent every year."
After only winning one of their last eight games, McKay said the club would be looking for a big pre-season as they look to bounce back strongly in 2023.
"We are a very young team, so everyone will take another step forward and mature another year," he said.
" We just need a big pre-season I think, we need to get fit and the blokes returning from injuries are going to help us a lot.
"Hopefully we can pick up another couple of recruits, but even if that doesn't happen we have definitely got the talent, we just need to bring it all together I think."
While Narrandera have yet to formally announce any recruits for the upcoming season, there are hoping they will be able to sign a couple with McKay also confident that the majority of the first grade side will also be back for next year.
"Most of the boys are pretty keen to come back again which is great," he said.
"I've spoken to a few and they are excited and at presentation the other night they were all pretty keen to get into next year.
"The signs are positive at the moment."
In other awards from first grade, Fergus Inglis was the leading goal kicker while Connor Vearing was named most improved.
Grinter was most consistent with James Smith taking home the coaches award while also being named at the clubs football rising star.
On the court, Brooke Hall was best and fairest for the Eagles' A grade side with Toni Mimmo finishing runner-up.
Ellie Hall was most improved while Jasmine Morrison won the coaches award.
Major club awards from the evening included Greg Irons being named the club person of the year while Michelle Donaldson was the best supporter in netball.
Molly Darrington was the netball player of the year with Nick O'Brien being named best footballer and Marnie Grintell named best netballer.
Zoe Hutchinson was the netball rising star while Mimmo and Jason Williams were awarded life membership at the Eagles.
