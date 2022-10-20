Marrar will be under new leadership for the 2023 Southern NSW Women's season as Sam Turner signs on as head coach for the club's second season.
Turner was a regular face within the team in 2022, running training sessions and assisting on game days but has agreed to take on the head coach role next year.
He said he's excited to help the team grow their skills even further after watching their immense improvement over the six week competition last year.
This is Turner's first foray as head coach and he said he is looking forward to the more relaxed nature of coaching women's football.
With plenty of laughter during games, no spraying at half time, and clear skill development week-on-week, the women's game presents football in a new light that Turner said he enjoys.
"A lot of them (players) are so new to the game it's not really about wins and losses," Turner said.
"You want them to really fall in love with the game and just learn the basics first and then, once you learn the basics, the rest of it'll just sort of come naturally."
With some players having never held a ball before, helping them develop into confident footballers is a source of personal pride for Turner.
"To see that development to just say to them you can see them go from when they start to where they get towards the end of the year, it's pretty rewarding to see how far some of them come," he said.
Inaugural Marrar women's player, and Turner's partner, Sophie McRae said it will be good to have him leading the team.
"Sam helped last year so that was like a taste test of him coaching," she said.
"I've coached before so I understand the importance of listening to your coach."
There'll be no love lost between the pair come game day though as they've already set boundaries for the field.
"We've had a few conversations about appropriateness," McRae laughed.
"But also, he's a really good coach and I must say he's very passionate about females in sport and letting people have a go. So it's actually really nice to see him in the coaching role."
Marrar are yet to begin their pre-season preparations, with Turner expecting the team will go for a few pre-Christmas runs before dialling up their sessions in early January.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
