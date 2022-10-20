The Daily Advertiser

Sam Turner takes on Marrar women's head coach role

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
October 20 2022 - 5:30am
Sam Turner will coach his partner Sophie McRae next season after stepping up as head coach for Marrar's women's side.

Marrar will be under new leadership for the 2023 Southern NSW Women's season as Sam Turner signs on as head coach for the club's second season.

