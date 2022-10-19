Woman given second chance after stealing pokies credit receipt

A Wagga woman has been given the chance to continue her fight against drug addiction outside of jail after stealing nearly $2000 from a poker machine player.
Zhanee Anne Nora Cameron-Martin, 26, of Forest Hill, faced Wagga Local Court on Wednesday for sentencing on one count of larceny.
According to a police statement of facts, a woman unknown to Cameron-Martin attended the Kooringal Hotel at 1.30pm on May 15.
The woman spent most of the next several hours in the hotel's gaming room and at 6.40pm she received a phone call.
The woman answered the call inside the gaming room but it was too noisy in the venue so she placed a reserved sign on her poker machine and stepped outside for several minutes.
The victim noted she had left $1983 worth of credit on her machine before stepping outside.
While the victim was outside, Cameron-Martin entered the gaming room and attended multiple machines.
Cameron-Martin removed the reserved sign on victim's machine, noticed the poker machine's credit level and pressed collect to remove the takings.
Once Cameron-Martin had received the receipt and credit note from the victim's poker machine she left the gaming room and the hotel.
When the victim returned, she saw the reserved sign and her credit were now gone and notified hotel staff.
Police collected security camera footage and recognised Cameron-Martin from prior dealings with her.
The footage clearly depicted Cameron-Martin pulling the receipt from the machine and removing the sign before leaving the premises.
Cameron-Martin was arrested on August 12 and did not respond to police questions.
In court on Wednesday, Cameron-Martin's solicitor David Barron said his client was now off drugs.
"She came out of jail drug-free and has maintained that abstinence and is working to repair the damage she did to her life during her long period of drug use," Mr Barron said.
The court was told Cameron-Martin had 43 prior charges in total including larceny, drug possession, and property offences and was on an intensive correction order at the time she stole from the poker machine.
Mr Barron said Cameron-Martin owed the stolen money to the victim and not the hotel and was currently studying certificate III in hairdressing.
"She has changed her group of friend as there's nothing a person using drugs hates more than seeing someone not taking drugs," Mr Barron said.
Magistrate Rebecca Hosking said Cameron-Martin had stolen from the poker machine but also had "significant problems with drugs".
"Your solicitor Mr Barron has been persuasive in telling me that that you're on a positive path or at least a more positive path than you have been on for some time," Magistrate Hosking said.
Cameron-Martin was sentenced to a six-month community correction order and ordered to pay $1983 in compensation to the victim.
"I urge you to take on board any assistance [Community Corrections] can give you," Magistrate Hosking said.
