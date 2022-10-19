The Daily Advertiser

Woman spared jail in Wagga Local Court for stealing $1900 poker machine credit receipt

Rex Martinich
By Rex Martinich
Updated October 19 2022 - 8:04pm, first published 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Woman given second chance after stealing pokies credit receipt

A Wagga woman has been given the chance to continue her fight against drug addiction outside of jail after stealing nearly $2000 from a poker machine player.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rex Martinich

Rex Martinich

Journalist

Journalist for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga Wagga covering politics and data. Mobile: 0437 853 137 Email: rex.martinich@dailyadvertiser.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.