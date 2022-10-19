The Daily Advertiser

Justin Livingstone jailed in Wagga Local Court for drunken collision with oncoming car at Urana

Rex Martinich
By Rex Martinich
October 19 2022 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wagga Court House. Picture: file

A Riverina man has been sentenced to 10 months' imprisonment for losing control of his utility while drink-driving and hitting an oncoming car.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rex Martinich

Rex Martinich

Journalist

Journalist for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga Wagga covering politics and data. Mobile: 0437 853 137 Email: rex.martinich@dailyadvertiser.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.