A Riverina man has been sentenced to 10 months' imprisonment for losing control of his utility while drink-driving and hitting an oncoming car.
Sole-trader mechanic Justin Livingstone, 35, of Urana, appeared in Wagga Local Court on Tuesday after pleading guilty to one count of driving a vehicle under the influence of alcohol as a first offence and one count of negligent driving.
Magistrate Christopher Halburd told Livingstone it was unacceptable to risk driving home on the back roads after having too much to drink.
"There is a very real need for general deterrence for these sorts of matters," Magistrate Halburd said.
"Years ago, people would have a drink and go on a country road and have a punt. Those years are over."
About 4.20pm on January 16 Livingstone got in his while Holden Colorado utility and left the property where he had been working about six or seven kilometres north east of Urana on Urana-Lockhart Road.
At the same time, a woman was driving a black Volkswagen Passat on the same road heading towards Lockhart, with her male partner asleep in the vehicle's front passenger seat.
As Livingstone exited a road deviation about 1.5 kilometres east of Cullivel Road at Cullivel, he hit the gravel shoulder with his front and rear tyre. Livingstone over-corrected and ended up with part of his utility in the northbound lane, and then corrected again and fully lost control before colliding with the front side of the couple's car.
Livingstone's vehicle crashed into a farm fence about 50 metres from where the Volkswagen came to rest after spinning around several times.
The couple saw Livingstone stumbling towards their vehicle yelling "I'm sorry" in a slurred voice and appearing highly intoxicated.
When police arrived, Livingstone told them "I'm in the bad" but they were unable to test his blood alcohol level due to a fault with equipment at Lockhart police station.
In court on Tuesday, Livingstone's solicitor Stephen Groch said his client had made significant progress in turning his life around and had moved back to a small community that spoke of him in glowing terms.
"If he goes to jail there are farmers and small businesses that rely on his services," Mr Groch said.
Magistrate Halburd said a community order would not be adequate and gave Livingstone a minimum of six months in jail and disqualified him from driving for six months with a 24-month alcohol interlock.
Livingstone lodged an appeal against his sentence later that day and was granted bail pending the outcome of the appeal.
