Wagga City Council will attempt to spark a statewide push to extend the "absurd" minimum submission period for major infrastructure projects to at least 90 days.
The move comes just months after councillors and residents expressed fury at being given just 28 days to sift through 4500 pages of complex, extensive plans to dramatically overhaul Wagga's railway line.
"To have 28 days for something that has been stewing for two or three years and has hundreds of pages gives a feel of flippant consultation to start with," he said.
"To extend it to 90 days ... enables you to get true feedback from people - whether that's individuals, community organisations, businesses, council itself."
The council will put forward a motion at next week's Local Government NSW conference, calling on the organisation to lobby the state government to extend the minimum submission period for "state significant and other major development projects".
Cr Tout said there was "no science" behind the proposed 90-day timeframe and it could be subject to change.
According to the mayor, the council's general manager Peter Thompson was recently at a forum where multiple councils "unanimously commented on the absurdity of it all".
Councillor Dan Hayes said extending the submission periods could also be beneficial to the state government, by allowing for more community engagement.
When the environmental impact statement for the Wagga section of Inland Rail was released, the council pulled staff from other projects to read the documents and formulate a submission.
Deputy mayor Jenny McKinnon said this submission was "really important" in helping residents understand the risks of the project.
She said giving the council staff more time to go over documentation and synthesise the information for residents would be a big positive for the city.
Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga.
