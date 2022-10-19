The Daily Advertiser

Wagga City Council to fight for longer submission periods on major infrastructure projects

Monty Jacka
By Monty Jacka
October 19 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wagga City Council wants the 28 day submission period for major infrastructure projects to be more than tripled. Picture by Madeline Begley

Wagga City Council will attempt to spark a statewide push to extend the "absurd" minimum submission period for major infrastructure projects to at least 90 days.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monty Jacka

Monty Jacka

Journalist

Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.